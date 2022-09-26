What several Utes said following the victory over ASU

Cameron Rising

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) drops back to pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports.

Cameron Rising: "Shout out to the defense for just holding it down. They did a great job dominating on all facets and we just have to be better in the red zone as an offense and just keep it going."

Question: What was it like to see Ja'Quinden Jackson as a running back?

Cameron Rising: "That was awesome. He's running downhill and hitting it like it's supposed to be hit, and it's fun to see him develop and progress as a running back like that."

Question: Can you take us through the second touchdown to Dalton Kincaid?

Cameron Rising: "Just making sure he had enough room to make a catch. He's a guy that's just a play maker and any time you can put it in his vicinity he's probably going to come down with it more times than not."

Cole Bishop

ASU quarterback Emory Jones (5) is sacked by Utah defender Cole Bishop (8) at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday. Joe Rondone/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Question: How were you guys able to dial in defensively and what was the game prep?

Cole Bishop: "Coach Scalley and all the staff really helped us get a good game plan going in the week, we knew a lot of their tendencies, we just came out and executed it. We played physical and fast and got the job done."

Question: How important is it to start off conference play with a win?

Cole Bishop: "It's more just the first week of Pac-12 play and we got a win, we're at the top of the conference right off the bat so you're starting off strong and try to come back and that was really important for us."

Question: Thoughts on the targeting review?

Cole Bishop: "I was more concerned about next week. We were already up by a good bit and obviously I wanted to finish that game but I was just worried about being suspended for the first half of Oregon State but luckily they didn't call me for it."

Question: What worked well for the defense?

"The play calling was great for a lot of them, my targeting almost-call was a great call. I was lined up on the other side of the field and he changed it so I had to run over and ended up blitzing right into it so it worked out perfectly."

Karene Reid

Question: How were you guys able to dial in defensively and what was the game prep?

Karene Reid: "I feel like I've seen a big change in practice this week. I feel like the intensity is turned up a notch. Coming into the game it was 'we practice hard so you can play the games easily.' So I feel like that is how we were."

Question: How was the team able to get five sacks today? What was working?

Karene Reid: "I think it was a couple things. The D-line definitely got after it but there were a couple of times where the quarterback would try and get the ball out but the secondary was able to keep him in the pocket and have him hold on to the ball, so a combination of the D-line and coverage."

Question: Whats been the key to your recent success?

Karene Reid: "Just trying to take it day-by-day. We knew this was the first game of the Pac-12 but we're really just trying to take it a game at a time and for me taking it a day at a time."

Dalton Kincaid

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports.

Question: How was it coming out and starting out faster than the last few weeks?

Dalton Kincaid: "It was definitely a big emphasis this week. It was on our minds a lot. We kind of feed off the defense's energy too, so just being able to go out there and start fast, I feel like they kind of feed off that too. It kills two birds with one stone."

Question: Take us through the second touchdown. How'd you make the catch and what did you see?

Dalton Kincaid: "To be honest, I don't really remember most of those. It kind of is just a blink of the eye thing. But, I knew I had a chance with the play call and then just getting out there and giving me a chance to go get it."

Question: What was it like to see Ja'Quinden Jackson as a running back?

Dalton Kincaid: "It was awesome, I got see him go and do that and you guys got another taste of Thomas Yassmin today, so it was pretty cool to see both."

