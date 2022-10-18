What several Utes said following the victory over USC

Cameron Rising

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates scoring a two-point conversation to take a one point lead against the USC Trojans in the final minute of the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Question: What were your feelings after Takka Jordan and Donna Lowe received the helmets?

Cameron Rising: "Anytime you see them, such strong people and are so resilient. Whenever they come out they bring an energy with them that just radiates throughout the whole entire building, or room or whatever and we just build off that and do everything we can to start executing."

Question: How would you describe your relationship with Dalton Kincaid?

Cameron Rising: "Just a relationship that we've been developing ever since he stepped on campus in 2020, and just taking off. He's an easy guy to throw the ball. You see what he did tonight, when he touches the ball, he makes plays and he extends them. He's a rack player so he can do it all so we just have to make sure we're getting him the ball."

Question: What was it like to go against USC knowing the competition?

Cameron Rising: "We just wanted to come out here and battle. We're going to give it our all and we just wanted to make sure we represented 22 well while having that on our helmet."

Question: Thoughts on being down 14-0?

Cameron Rising: "Like I said, un-waivered belief. We have to believe in what we have going and that it's going to work eventually, to just keep going and no matter how it's going we're going to just believe in each other."

Dalton Kincaid

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after a catch against the USC Trojans in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Question: Thoughts on going for 215 yards?

Dalton Kincaid: "It was pretty fun. Just knowing what the game meant to us, the environment was awesome, the fans brought it. Coming out with the win was the biggest thing."

Question: How did you stayed focused during all the reviews?

Dalton Kincaid: "Every time we go into a huddle, this dude (points to Cam) just takes over, says a few things and we just kind of roll from there."

Devaughn Vele

Question: How did you think Cameron Rising played today?

Devaughn Vele: "Shoot, I don't play quarterback but I think it looked good from where I was standing. I just love his leadership, he's always the one that's bringing the group together and that's what we need on the team especially when we're going through adversity. Having that guy that can vocal and bringing up the guys is what we need in tough situations."

Question: Whats the mentality going forward after this win?

Devaughn Vele: "It's great, especially coming into this bye week to recuperate our bodies and make sure we gather ourselves. We're going to watch the film and correct some mistakes but I love these games because it shows who's more knit as a team, who stays together in tough situations. I felt like that's the difference today, having Ty and Aaron on the side of our helmets is another reminder of why we had to stay resilient because that game was for them. I'm just grateful all the guys were able to get together and we were able to get the dub."

Karene Reid

Question: How was the defense in the second half?

Karene Reid: "You guys can see that their team is full of explosive players, we knew that was going to be a challenge for us but they got to play us for four quarters so that just shows the resilience of our defense and our team and our culture. We just played until the clock said zero and it fell in our favor."

Question: What does this win mean to the defense?

Karene Reid: "I think it just shows our character. If you look at the numbers, I'm sure it's not pretty, but we played 'till the end. I'm proud of our guys."

