What UCLA head coach said after loss to Utah: 'They were able to execute'
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster tipped his cap to Utah following the Utes' 43-10 win over the Bruins Saturday night from the Rose Bowl, highlighting Devon Dampier's impressive performance and his team's inability to slow down the dual threat quarterback in crucial spots.
Dampier threw for 206 yards and ran for a team-high 87 rushing yards while scoring three total touchdowns in his first start as the Utes' signal-caller, guiding Utah to touchdown drives on the team's firs three offensive series to set the tone for its season opener.
Here's what Foster had to say after the game.
On the biggest concern for his team moving forward based on what he saw in the loss
"We just played a good team. That was it. We played a good team. They came out and played their style of play, and I don't want to take anything away from them. But they were able to execute and do what they wanted to do out there on the field. So we just got to come back in, regroup and really just grade yourself and be hard on yourself. This isn't gonna be easy, and you can't just go in there and point the finger at other people. You really got to see — what did I do to help this team?"
On why UCLA's defense couldn't sack Dampier
"That was a good quarterback we were playing against. It's a pretty good o-line too, but I don't want to take any credit from it; that was a good team we played, and they were able to execute."
On UCLA's inability to contain Dampier on third down
"He's just a slippery guy. It was hard to get our hands on him and really get him down. You see why he was able to come up to this level and play now; he's been successful, can make the first defender miss, maybe the first two, and extend plays. They did a good job playing off schedule, and just were able to continue to move the chains the whole game."
On Nico Iamaleava's performance
"Nico's a competitor. He's not gonna quit. He kept playing hard, kept motivating the guys around him, so, we just gotta do a better job protecting him and keeping him upright."
On UCLA losing its momentum after second quarter touchdown drive
"I think the score kind of got us to be one-dimensional at one point, so that was tough. But I was proud of the way that they came out and just kept fighting. It might have been a couple long faces on the sideline, but for the most part, most of those guys are still out there fighting and understood that what you're putting on film now is actually who you are as a football player."