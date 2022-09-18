What we learned about the Utah Utes: San Diego State edition

After a somewhat disappointing start to the season with a loss in the swamp, the Utes are on a roll with back-to-back commanding victories. Since losing to the Florida Gators, Utah is 2-0 and has outscored their opponents 108-14 in those matchups.

So what did we learn about the Utes in their revenge game against San Diego State? In addition to finally witnessing the receivers break out, Utah's run defense looked much better compared to week one as they held a talented running back group to just 113 yards.

While the team looked solid overall and there were some notable improvements, the Utes have to do something about their inability to produce in the first quarter which has been a problem the last two weeks.

The receivers are really talented and need to stay involved moving forward

Finally, Utah's offense involved the receivers and it paid off big time.

After being overlooked and underutilized in the first two games, the wide receivers were presented with an opportunity and they made the most of it. Overall, the receivers combined for 86 yards and three of Utah's five touchdowns. Not only did they get open, but they also made big plays at critical points in the game.

Through the first quarter, Utah's offense was completely stagnant and failed to move the football. However, once they involved the wide receivers, things really opened up and they orchestrated 21 points in the second.

On four straight drives, the receivers made things happen and allowed Utah to find the end zone. After accounting for 35 yards on the first scoring drive of the night, Enis and Vele recorded the next three Utah touchdowns, effectively silencing the doubters.

The receivers not only showed that they can play, but Vele proved he is an incredibly talented receiver who can provide Cam with a practically unguardable target in the red-zone.

So if Utah wants to win more games moving forward, especially when things get tight, open up the offense with the receivers and feed Vele when you need a first down or touchdown.

The defense was phenomenal and have come a long way in a short period of time

While a lot of small decisions ultimately led to the loss in week one, Utah's poor defense, specifically against the run was also a major factor in that game. However, now two weeks later, the defense appears to have their footing and things are operating much smoother.

Coming into the matchup with Utah, San Diego State's offense had primarily operated on the ground as they'd posted more than 500 yards through the first two weeks. But against Utah, that one-way train hit a massive fork in the road.

For the night, the Aztecs only recorded 113 yards and zero touchdowns. This completely stalled the offense and left them with no chance to defeat Utah. So what's been the difference?

For starters, Utah is just playing sound football. They're staying disciplined, fulfilling their assignments and are making tackles when the opportunities arise. Additionally, leaders are starting to emerge. Cole Bishop has been all over the place, Karene Reid has demonstrated his versatility and Lander Barton is really showing a lot of promise.

So even though it's still early and the competition is going to significantly get better through the rest of the season, the Utes are doing everything right.

The question that needs to be asked now is how will the Utes respond when they face a high powered offense like USC or Oregon? Will they continue to shut things down or will they look disoriented like they did against Florida. Time will tell.

Utah needs more gas in the first quarter

Over the course of the last two weeks, Utah's offense has simply been abysmal in the first quarter. Between weeks two and three, the Utes have recorded just 205 yards, 12 first downs, and seven points in the first. Comparatively, Utah has posted 421 yards, 22 first downs and 59 points in the second.

While it's tough to really nail down the exact reasoning, the simple answer for now appears to be that the team has just need a little extra time to get moving. For whatever reason, Rising's passes have been a little off to start out, the run game has struggled to move the ball, and the offensive line has just not been as in sync.

Is this something to worry about? Somewhat, yes. Heading into conference play, Pac-12 teams will not be as forgiving with slow starts, especially teams like USC or Oregon who've come out swinging in their latest matchups.

So this needs to become an emphasis for Utah. They have to really focus on capitalizing on the first quarter and getting things going early rather than waiting to explode in the second.

Teams like SUU and San Diego State aren't going to punish you for a slow start, most teams in the Pac-12 will.

