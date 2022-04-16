Skip to main content
What we learned from Utah's spring scrimmage: Vele is a star, Glover is the real deal and Jackson looks confident

What we learned from Utah's spring scrimmage: Vele is a star, Glover is the real deal and Jackson looks confident

One week before Utah's official spring game, the team participated in their final scrimmage which gave us an insight at how the team is looking for 2022.

Devaughn Vele, Utah — Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

One week before Utah's official spring game, the team participated in their final scrimmage which gave us an insight at how the team is looking for 2022.

With one week before camp concludes with the spring game and fans get their first look at the 2022 roster, Utah Football conducted their final closed scrimmage of spring season. While players were not going full tilt and there's still a lot of time between now and the first kick against Florida in Gainesville, there were several takeaways and standouts from an initial look at the 2022 Utes.

Devaughn Vele is no longer a “secret weapon” but appears to be the number one weapon amongst the wide receivers

After an impressive freshman season, Devaughn Vele’s stock is through the roof right now and his abilities were on full display on Saturday. Not only was he Cameron Rising’s favorite target, but he made some truly magnificent and athletic plays to make Rising look even better.

While he did grab several catches for sizable gains uncovered, he also had several ESPN Top-10 like plays that had jaws on the floor. Early on, Rising threaded a 17 yard pass to the front corner of the end zone. Despite having a defender right on his back, Vele caught it over his back shoulder for six points.

Shortly thereafter, Vele also caught a 44 yard reception, double teamed, while diving down to the one yard line. Utah would score on the ensuing play.

Overall, Vele is no longer the “secret weapon” he was referred to as all last year. He appears to now be the number one weapon in the wide receiver group and should be on course for a huge 2022 season.

Jaylon Glover looked natural and completely in his element

All the hype around freshman running back Jaylon Glover is completely justified and fans should be ecstatic about his future. During the scrimmage, Glover was running with the ones and he looked completely in his element. While he didn’t have any rushes for more than about 10 yards, he demonstrated a calm demeanor and did exactly what was asked of him.

From what Glover has demonstrated so far, he’s an impressive combination of strength, agility and speed. Not only was he able to plow through a few defenders for a couple yards up the middle, but he also had quick feet and side stepped his way through a few gaps on several occasions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Tavion Thomas will be the primary back this season, Glover should see a good amount of reps behind him and there won't be much of a drop off when Glover steps into the role after Thomas takes his talents to the league.

Ja’Quinden Jackson looks much more confident in the passing game

After a tough initial season with Utah, quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson looked like a completely different player in Saturday’s scrimmage. While he still demonstrated what he can do with his legs with several rushing touchdowns near the goal line, Jackson was also showing a lot with his arm.

Even though Jackson wasn’t needed much last year, it was evident in the 2021 spring game that his passing wasn’t quite where it needed to be, and eventually, it was Bryson Barnes who replaced Rising in the Rose Bowl, not Jackson.

However, according to Jackson and several members of the coaching staff, he’s been working on his passing game and that was evident in the scrimmage. Not that he had any long completions, but his throws were a lot smoother and his confidence was evident. On several occasions, he put the ball in places he never would’ve dreamed of before that should’ve resulted in some impressive completions had the receivers not made mistakes.

So while ThiccBoi7 is still the commander of the offense and the undisputed starter, Jackson showed a lot of promise and appears to be making strides.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SportsIllustrated_Utah

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 2.42.47 PM
Football

Andrew Mata'afa is 'taking it day by day', as he embraces a new leadership role in the young but talented linebacker room

By Cole Bagley18 hours ago
Nov 21, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Nephi Sewell (29) holds the ball up as he runs into the end zone after picking up a USC Trojans fumble during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Nephi Sewell shares his thoughts on pro day and reflects on his career at Utah

By Cole Bagley and Jared Dann19 hours ago
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) has the ball knocked away by Utah Utes cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Football

JaTravis Broughton is feeling good and making plays as he returns from injury to lead the secondary

By Cole BagleyApr 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 2.43.59 PM
Football

‘Last season was a teaser’, Devin Kaufusi and the Utes are building on 2021’s success.

By Christian LedekApr 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 7.17.05 PM
Football

Lander Barton remains humble and hungry while taking spring camp by storm and running with the ones

By Cole BagleyApr 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 4.08.35 PM
Football

What Kyle Whittingham said during week four of Utah's spring camp

By Sports Illustrated UtahApr 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 9.17.30 PM
Football

Seeking consistency, Solomon Enis shares how the wide receiving room is shaping up

By Cole BagleyApr 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 7.11.26 PM
Football

'One-hundred percent all go', wide receiver Makai Cope is ready to contribute in 2022

By Cole BagleyApr 12, 2022