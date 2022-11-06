Skip to main content
What Whittingham said after Utah's victory over Arizona

What Whittingham said after Utah's victory over Arizona

Notable quotes from Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham following the victory over Arizona.

Opening Statement:

"Another good effort from our guys again tonight. We had some good performances from guys filling in for our other guys. played solid and blocked very well, I know he had the one fumble, but he did some really good things. , our freshman quarterback, came in and gave us a bit of a wildcat package that was productive and scored a couple of touchdowns. Our defense played well for the entire night, created takeaways, and was good on third downs. The real story of the game was our offense's ability to run the football with 300-plus yards rushing, and anytime you did that, you are going to control the game, which happened tonight. It was great to have Cameron [Rising] back tonight, but he wasn't as sharp as he usually is, but that'll come, and it was great to have him back in the lineup tonight. Overall another step in the right direction for us, as things wind down and we are still in the thick of it."

Question: What went into creating a package for Nate Johnson this week?

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) runs the ball for a touchdown against Arizona Wildcats cornerback Ephesians Prysock (7) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) runs the ball for a touchdown against Arizona Wildcats cornerback Ephesians Prysock (7) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Question: What kind of potential do you see in Nate?

Kyle Whittingham:

Question: What was the key to the run games success?

Kyle Whittingham: "The offensive line. The offensive line did a great job of blocking things up and reestablishing the line of scrimmage and getting knocked off on the line of scrimmage. The running backs ran hard, and they did some good things on their own, but nobody rushes for over 300 yards without the offensive line controlling the line of scrimmage."

Question: Thoughts on how Zemaiah Vaughn played?

Kyle Whittingham: "That was his best game as a Ute. He was making play of play and is a very talented kid. He got great speed, but he's doing a nice job for a former quarterback who has only been playing corner for a couple of years now."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Question: What kind of growth have you seen in Ja'Quinden Jackson since moving him to running back?

Utah Utes quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) reacts to a win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah Utes quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) reacts to a win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Kyle Whittingham: "He continues to make strides every week and become more comfortable every week in his role and in the entirety of the scope of the position with blitz pickups and the route running. The ball carrying came naturally to him because he had a lot of experience as a running back growing up and also was a quarterback in the shotgun. He did a lot of quarterback run game, but he's getting a good feel and a lot of confidence in the pass pro and the routes."

Question: Thoughts on the way Jonah Elliss played tonight?

Kyle Whittingham: "Jonah was all over the place tonight. He is a terrific athlete, and I'm confident that if we decided to do that, he could be a great middle linebacker. That is how athletic, fast, and agile he is, but right now, he is doing a great job on the edge for us, and he is a valuable commodity for our defense."

Question: Whats going on with Jaylon Glover and Ja'Quinden Jackson who both left the game early?

Kyle Whittingham:

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Arizona Wildcats
Arizona Wildcats

Nate Johnson, Utah Utes Fall Camp.
Football

Freshman QB Nate Johnson records first career TD for Utah Utes

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) carries the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.
Football

How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs Arizona

By Cole Bagley
A general view of the football helmet worn by the Utah Utes against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes uniform combo for game nine vs Arizona

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19309145
Football

The Utah Utes have full confidence in Bryson Barnes as QB2

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) moves the ball against Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17.
Football

No. 12 Utah Releases Depth Chart for Arizona

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates scoring a two-point conversation to take a one point lead against the USC Trojans in the final minute of the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Oregon, UCLA, USC & Utah remain atop the latest Pac-12 rankings

By FanNation AllUtes
Nov 23, 2019; Tucson, AZ, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Football

What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Arizona

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) carries the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.
Football

What several Utes said after Utah's victory over Washington State

By FanNation AllUtes