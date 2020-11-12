SI.com
When/Where/How To Watch #ProUtes For Week 10

Ryan Kostecka

One year ago, Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles was essentially left for dead — metaphorically of course. 

After three extremely disappointing seasons in Denver, Broncos brass elected to not pickup the former Utah's fifth-year option on his contract. This meant that the 2020 season was Bolles last under contract and that he would become a free agent following its conclusion.

What a difference a year makes!

After grading out as one of the worst left tackles over the past three seasons, Bolles has turned that around this season and is seen as one of the best at his position. He's been dominant in nearly every facet of the game and has yet to give up a sack this year — and most recently been named to the Pro Football Focus 2020 Midseason NFL All-Pro Team.

"An unkind observer might suggest that the giant leap in play from Garett Bolles is due to the NFL halfway eliminating holding calls this season, but in truth, his play has jumped up across the board," PFF said on its website. "Bolles has yet to surrender a sack this season and has been beaten for just nine total pressures over eight games. His run blocking has taken an even bigger leap, grading out at 90.1 through the first half of the season — almost 20 grading points higher than a season ago.

Sep 14, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
Sep 14, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Bolles and the Broncos, which features former Ute wide receiver Tim Patrick, are now prepping for a big AFC West showdown with rival Las Vegas Raiders, which also features former Utah running back Devontae Booker.

Utah starters in the NFL...
*Garett Bolles, OT — Denver Broncos
*Tim Patrick, WR — Denver Broncos
*Marcus Williams, S — New Orleans Saints
*Mitch Wishnowsky, P — San Francisco 49ers
*Eric Rowe, S — Miami Dolphins
*Jaylon Johnson, CB — Chicago Bears
*Sam Tevi, OT — Los Angeles Chargers
*Julian Blackmon, S — Indianapolis Colts

6 p.m. MST (Thursday)
*Tennessee (6-2) vs. Indianapolis (5-3) / FOX — Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis

11 a.m. MST (Sunday)
*Detroit (3-5) vs. Washington (2-6) / FOX — John Penisini, DL, Detroit; Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Nate Orchard, DL, Washington; Jared Norris, LB, Washington
*Green Bay (6-2) vs. Jacksonville (1-7) / FOX — Josh Nurse, CB, Jacksonville
*New York Giants (2-7) vs. Philadelphia (3-4-1) / FOX — Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants

2 p.m. MST (Sunday)
*Las Vegas (5-3) vs. Denver (3-5) / CBS — Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas; Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver
*Miami (5-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (2-6) / CBS — Eric Rowe, S, Miami; Sam Tevi, LT, Los Angeles Chargers
*Arizona (5-3) vs. Buffalo (7-2) / CBS — Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona; Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo
*Los Angeles Rams (5-3) vs. Seattle (6-2) / FOX — Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams; Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle
*New Orleans (6-2) vs. San Francisco (4-5) / FOX — Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans; Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco

6 p.m. MST (Monday)
*Chicago (5-4) vs. Minnesota (3-4) / ESPN — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago

