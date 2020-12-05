When/Where/How To Watch #ProUtes For Week 13

Former members of Utah's top-ranked defense last season will now face off as rookies in the NFL when Jaylon Johnson and Chicago face off with John Penisini and Detroit in an NFC North showdown

Former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson was the first Ute taken in the 2020 NFL draft when the Chicago Bears drafted him with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round.

He emerged from training camp as a day one starter, becoming the first rookie cornerback for the Bears to start on opening day in 24 years. He's lived up to the billing thus far, recording 28 tackles and 14 passes defended on the season — including the game-winning play against the Lions in the season-opener.

On the other hand, John Penisini was the last former Ute to be chosen in the 2020 NFL draft, being selected No. 197 overall in the sixth round by the Detroit Lions.

Despite being the last Ute chosen, he's more than proven himself as a potential steal of the draft. He's quietly emerged as the Lions' top interior defensive lineman throughout the 2020 season, earning his first start of the season last week against Houston.

Lions defensive tackle John Penisini warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Ford Field on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 — © Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Johnson and Penisini will face off for the final time this season when Detroit travels to Chicago for an 11 a.m. MT kickoff on Sunday.

Utah starters in the NFL...

*Garett Bolles, OT — Denver Broncos

*Tim Patrick, WR — Denver Broncos

*Marcus Williams, S — New Orleans Saints

*Mitch Wishnowsky, P — San Francisco 49ers

*Eric Rowe, S — Miami Dolphins

*John Penisini, DT — Detroit Lions

*Jaylon Johnson, CB — Chicago Bears

*Sam Tevi, OT — Los Angeles Chargers

*Julian Blackmon, S — Indianapolis Colts

*Matt Gay, K — Los Angeles Rams

*Alex Smith, QB — Washington Football Team

11 a.m. MST (Sunday)

*Atlanta (4-7) vs. New Orleans (9-2) / FOX — Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans

*Chicago (5-6) vs. Detroit (4-7) / FOX — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago; John Penisini, DL, Detroit

*Miami (7-4) vs. Cincinnati (2-8-1) / CBS — Eric Rowe, S, Miami

*New York Jets (0-11) vs. Las Vegas (6-5) / CBS — Javelin Guidry, CB, New York Jets; Devonate Booker, RB, Las Vegas

*Houston (4-7) vs. Indianapolis (7-4) / CBS — Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis



Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) after a win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

2 p.m. MST (Sunday)

*Arizona (6-5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (7-4) / FOX — Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona; Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams; Matt Gay, K, Los Angeles Rams

*Seattle (8-3) vs. New York Giants (4-7) / FOX — Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle; Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants

*Los Angeles Chargers (3-8) vs. New England (5-6) / CBS — Sam Tevi, LT, Los Angeles Chargers



6 p.m. MST (Sunday)

*Kansas City (10-1) vs. Denver (4-7) / NBC — Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver

3 p.m. MST (Monday)

*Pittsburgh (11-0) vs. Washington (4-7) / FOX — Alex Smith, QB, Washington; Nate Orchard, DL, Washington; Jared Norris, LB, Washington



Nov 26, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

6 p.m. MST (Monday)

*San Francisco (5-6) vs. Buffalo (8-3) / ESPN or ABC — Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco; Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo

6 p.m. MST (Tuesday)

*Baltimore (6-5) vs. Dallas (3-8) / FOX or NFL Network — Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas; Francis Bernard, LB, Dallas

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka