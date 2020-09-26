SI.com
When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes for Week 3

Ryan Kostecka

Week three of the NFL season is here — and whichever teams prevail are probably ones with depth considering the wave of injuries.

Former Utah safety Marquise Blair, who was off to a very good start for Seattle, was lost for the season due to a torn ACL suffered last week against New England. His teammate Bruce Irvin also suffered the same fate, now thrusting former Ute Cody Barton into the starting lineup for the Seahawks.

Eight former Utes will find themselves starting in Week three, with numerous others carving out prominent backup roles.

The starters are...
*Garett Bolles, OT — Denver Broncos
*Tim Patrick, WR — Denver Broncos
*Marcus Williams, S — New Orleans Saints 
*Mitch Wishnowsky, P — San Francisco 49ers
*Eric Rowe, S — Miami Dolphins
*Jaylon Johnson, CB — Chicago Bears
*Sam Tevi, OT — Los Angeles Chargers
*Cody Barton, LB — Seattle Seahawks

USATSI_13901567_168386753_lowres

Here's how to watch all of the former Utes in action for Week 3...

6 p.m. MST (Thursday)
*Jacksonville (1-1) vs. Miami (0-2) / NFL Network — Eric Rowe, S, Miami

11 a.m. MST (Sunday)
*Atlanta (0-2) vs. Chicago (2-0) / FOX — Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago
*Buffalo (2-0) vs. Los Angeles Rams (2-0) / FOX — Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo; Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams
*Cleveland (1-1) vs. Washington (1-1) / FOX — Alex Smith, QB, Washington
*New England (1-1) vs. Las Vegas (2-0) / CBS — Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas
*New York Giants (0-2) vs. San Francisco (1-1) / FOX — Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco; Jackson Barton, OT, New York Giants

2 p.m. MST (Sunday)
*Indianapolis (1-1) vs. New York Jets (0-2) / CBS — Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis
*Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) vs. Carolina (0-2) / CBS — Sam Tevi, T, Los Angeles Chargers
*Denver (0-2) vs. Tampa Bay (1-1) / FOX — Garett Bolles, OT, Denver; Tim Patrick, WR, Denver
*Arizona (2-0) vs. Detroit (0-2) / FOX — Leki Fotu, DL, Arizona; Kylie Fitts, LB, Arizona; John Penisini, DL, Detroit
*Seattle (2-0) vs. Dallas (1-1) / FOX — Cody Barton, LB, Seattle; Marquise Blair, S, Seattle; Bradlee Anae, DE, Dallas

6 p.m. MST (Sunday)
*New Orleans (1-1) vs. Green Bay (2-0) / NBC — Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans; Chase Hansen, LB, New Orleans

