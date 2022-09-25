Skip to main content
Whittingham says 'it doesn't look good' for Utes Brant Kuithe

After going down with an injury in the first half, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said things don't look good for tight end Brant Kuithe.
Despite an impressive 34-13 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, it's looking like the Utah Utes may be without one of their primary offensive stars for the rest of the year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it appears tight end Brant Kuithe may be done for the 2022 season.

After going down in the first half against ASU, Kuithe was then tended to for more than 20 minutes inside Utah's medical tent. Unfortunately, Kuithe then emerged from the tent with ice on his leg, crutches, and no pads.

Following the game, head coach Kyle Whittingham said that while nothing is definitive just yet, its not looking great for the veteran tight end.

"Brant Kuithe is probably the big negative," Whittingham said. "We'll find out more tomorrow but it doesn't look good. We'll have a report on Monday at the press conference, whether or not thats season ending...I just feel horrible for the kid."

Through only four games, Kuithe had already posted 206 yards and three touchdowns. If the worst is confirmed on Monday, Utah will lose one of their most valued offensive weapons for the majority of the season.

For now, Utah fans will certainly hope for the best, but rumors are suggesting Kuithe may have torn his ACL.

