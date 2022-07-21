Who could challenge the Utes opportunity to repeat as Pac-12 Champions in 2022?

With the 2022 college football season right around the corner, the University of Utah has high aspirations to find themselves amongst the top four teams in the country, competing for a National Championship. However, before they can reach the promised land, Utah will have to repeat as Pac-12 Champions amongst a talented conference and a new list of challenges.

Oregon Ducks

Yellow Team quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws out a pass during the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

2021 Record: 10-4 (7-2 Pac-12)

ESPN Preseason Ranking: No. 23

Despite being in the midst of a transition, the Ducks still present somewhat of a threat to reclaim the Pac-12, however, it remains highly unlikely.

Looking ahead to 2022, the Ducks will not only have a new coach in Dan Lanning, but they've also brought in former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix who has yet to prove himself as an elite and consistent quarterback. While they do still have on onslaught of receivers and a formidable defense led by Noah Sewell, Oregon shouldn't be considered a serious contender but more of a team that could catch you by surprise during the regular season.

UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports.

2021 Record: 8-4 (6-3 Pac-12)

ESPN Preseason Ranking: N/A

Perhaps the dark horse amongst the top Pac-12 teams, if UCLA is going to make a run for the title, it's going to be this year.

Looking back at last season, head coach Chip Kelly and the Bruins finally broke through and experienced a fairly successful year, finishing second in the Pac-12 South. Now looking to build upon their recent success, the Bruins are returning dynamic quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson who led the conference with 30 total touchdowns. Additionally, given their impressive overall depth, UCLA should not be treated lightly and could catch a lot of teams by surprise.

USC Trojans

Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) hands off the ball to running back Travis Dye (26) during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

2021 Record: 4-8 (3-6 Pac-12)

ESPN Preseason Ranking: N/A

After an abysmal 2021 season and finishing well under .500, USC not only brought in a brand new head coach, but also significantly improved their roster as they turned to the transfer portal. With notable additions such as Caleb Williams and Oregon-transfer Travis Dye, the Trojans have a newly revamped program and should pose the greatest threat to a Utes repeat.

The key for the Trojans will be how quickly they can come together and build chemistry. It's one thing to compile of team of superstars, but it's another to get them up to speed and firing on all cylinders in just one season. While USC certainly poses as the greatest threat, it will be a challenge for them to consistently perform as they try to mesh so many new faces under the revamped coaching staff.

Utah Utes

Utah Utes junior quarterback Cameron Rising (7) calls plays from the sideline during the second half of the Utah Spring Football Game at Rice Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

2021 Record: 10-4 (8-1 Pac-12)

ESPN Preseason Ranking: No. 13

The Utes should be the favorites to claim the 2022 Pac-12 trophy and repeat as conference champions. While each of these other programs are formidable opponents, the Utes present the strongest and most solidified roster with the key-players they're returning and some notable additions.

With the powerhouse offensive duo of Cameron Rising and Tavion Thomas, in addition to Clark Phillips III and the rest of the Utes defense, Utah will be the team to beat in 2022.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes