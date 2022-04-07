Who should replace Coach Whitt once he calls it a career?

For Utah Football, the 2021 season was full of trials and tribulations, but eventually, ended in triumph. Through the early part of the season, speculation was rampant that head coach Kyle Whittingham could be nearing the end of his legendary career. Following a massive win over USC, Coach Whitt appeared to be rejuvenated and that renewed energy has carried through into Spring Ball in 2022.

While Coach appears likely to continue his career for potentially some time, it is still worth discussing potential successors. Who are they, what would they bring to the program, and what are the positives and negatives of each suitor? Some of the names that come up among fans are Morgan Scalley, Brian Johnson, Sharrief Shah, and Jay Hill. There is also discussion around the merits of hiring whoever the “hot shot young coach” is at whatever time Whittingham decides to call it a career.

Morgan Scalley

First up is Morgan Scalley. Coach Scalley is the current defensive coordinator at Utah and was at one time tabbed as “Head Coach-In-Waiting.” Largely recognized as a defensive and recruiting savant, an investigation into Scalley’s use of a racial slur led to a salary reduction and loss of that “HC-In-Waiting” title. However, he is still seen as Whittingham’s handpicked successor and the odds on favorite to eventually inherit the job.

Some corners of the fandom are very split on how they feel about the prospects of a Scalley-led Utah program. While nearly everyone agrees that Scalley is a fantastic defensive coordinator, there are many who feel like the past allegations against him would be disqualifying for someone up for the job. Kyle Whittingham is about as immune to negative recruiting as one can be, but Coach Scalley might not be as fortunate.

Brian Johnson

Another popular former Ute turned coach is Brian Johnson. Johnson is currently the Quarterbacks Coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and is widely considered to be a rising star. Johnson quarterbacked arguably the most well-known Utah team to an undefeated season and Sugar Bowl victory. He also spent time as offensive coordinator under Kyle Whittingham and knows the program well.

Johnson gained notoriety by coaching Dak Prescott into NFL stardom and many believe he would be a slam dunk college HC. Johnson knows offense, QB’s, and recruiting. He has proven himself on the field, as a coach in the SEC, and now in the NFL. There is no doubt that he would be a hot candidate if he decides to return to the college ranks, especially if his work with Jalen Hurts continues to produce results. The main question surrounding Johnson is if he would even be interested in the job at this point in his coaching career.

Sharrieff Shah

As a defensive-minded alternative to Morgan Scalley, Sharrieff Shah has emerged as a dark horse candidate among the Utah faithful. Shah is well-known for his fiery motivational speeches, his recruiting acumen, and for getting Utah cornerbacks into the NFL. While he is less experienced than the other top options, Coach Shah would be the first Black head coach in Utah history and would be a continuity bridge from Kyle Whittingham into the future. Shah would also be the favorite for the defensive coordinator job in a Morgan Scalley-led coaching staff and would continue as a name to watch for future head coaching opportunities.

Jay Hill

Current Weber St. head coach and former Utah assistant Jay Hill has many supporters, especially among the Weber St./Utah crossover crowd. He has turned that program around and into an FCS powerhouse. Though he lacks HC experience at the FBS level, Coach Hill has shown that he knows how to build a program, evaluate talent, and most importantly win.

Hill was an assistant under Whittingham at Utah and made a name for himself as a special teams whiz before taking the Weber St. job. He is known as a great developmental coach and Whittingham even plucked current Utah LB’s coach Colton Swan from Hill’s WSU staff. The most consistent negative around Hill is that he lacks FBS experience. If he is able to gain that experience before Kyle Whittingham retires, look for his candidacy to be bolstered and his support to grow.

Once you get past the contenders with obvious Utah ties, more potential replacements emerge. Since we don’t know when Whittingham will call it a career, I won’t speculate on specific names here. The popular argument is that for Utah to see continued success post-Whitt, the existing culture must be maintained. The counter to that is that Coach Whitt is a special man and special coach. Any attempt to replicate the culture he has built will only be but a cheap knockoff. Running similar offensive and defensive philosophies without the “special sauce” of the man currently leading the team has the potential to begin a downward slide into mediocrity. New blood, someone without Utah ties, could be the answer. Just like when Urban Meyer took over for Ron McBride, a member of the next wave of offensive-minded geniuses could be what propels Utah into the elite stratosphere of college football.

Regardless of how long Kyle Whittingham stays at the helm of Utah Football, his imprint will stay with the program long after his retirement. His contract contains language that will allow him to remain close to the team for years and there is little worry that the family culture will be diluted. All of the candidates presented here come with more positives than negatives and are considered strong options. Utah Football is set up to be a PAC-12 power for years to come.

