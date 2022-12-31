Who will be the Utah Utes next quarterback if Cam Rising leaves?

With the 2023 Rose Bowl less than 48 hours away, the primary focus for the Utah Utes has shifted to final game preparations and how they can secure their first-ever Rose Bowl victory.

However, amongst all the hype surrounding the "Grandaddy Of Them All," Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig was questioned about the situation at quarterback next season, and what that might look like in case Cam Rising declares for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Now, as it currently stands, sources have stated that Rising has yet to determine his future. So, Ludwigs comments should be taken with the understanding that Rising very well could return in 2023.

It does however provide some interesting insight in case Cam decides to take his talents to the next level.

"It would be a three quarterback race between Nate Johnson, Bryson Barnes and Brandon Rose," Ludwig told KSL Sports. "It would be a wide-open competition."

"Those reps that you saw with Nate [Johnson] late in the season, played to his strengths. But they were just kind of novelty. They weren't really quarterback reps. But he's a tremendous athlete, he's a football fanatic. But it will be a great competition in the spring, should that situation come up," Ludwig added.

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

As Ludwig said, in the scenario that Rising does leave, the competition would be a three-man race between Bryson Barnes (So.), Nate Johnson (Fr.) and Brandon Rose (Fr.).

In terms of experience and familiarity, Barnes has by far the most as he's been with the program since 2020, was called up late in last years Rose Bowl, and filled in for Rising on the fly against Washington State this year.

For the season, Barnes appeared in nine games with 318 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 133 yards on 13 carries.

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) moves the ball against Washington State Cougars defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) and defensive back Armani Marsh (8) in the second half at Gesa Field at Mart. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports.

Meanwhile, freshman Nate Johnson has appeared in four games in 2022 where he recorded one touchdown pass of 16 yards. He also had five rushes for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

As for freshman Brandon Rose, he has yet to see any action.

Like Ludwig said, this is all completely dependent on whether or not Rising decides to leave, and as of now, he has yet to make a decision. However, it does provide some interesting insight and appears it would be an open battle amongst three capable quarterbacks.

