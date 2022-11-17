Will Oregon's Bo Nix play against the Utah Utes?

As the No. 10 Utah Utes finalize their preparations for a matchup with the No. 12 Oregon Ducks, questions have begun to circulate regarding Bo Nix's availability for Saturday's game.

After sustaining an injury against Washington last week, the expectation for Nix to play against Utah is beginning to appear somewhat doubtful following several post-practice interviews.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, left, sits in the turf after being injured on a fourth quarter play against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Chris Pietsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Beginning with Dan Lanning, Oregon's head coach confirmed that Ty Thompson is currently QB2 on the depth chart, but no matter whose name is called in case Nix can't go, they will be ready.

"Ty has consistently been right there for us. He's been that guy. Jay [Butterfield] has done a really good job too. I think everybody on our team has confidence in Jay. He throws a really good ball and does a good job. Anybody whose number is called, I think will be ready," Lanning said.

As for wide receiver Kris Hutson, he may have said more than he intended as he told media members, "Obviously, Bo is down, so it's the next man up. He's good at decision-making. He has a great arm. He can extend plays. He's learned a lot from Bo, so he's kind of taken his game to the next level also. Ty is a good player, a great quarterback; very smart. I can't wait to see him out there ready to go."

To this point, nothing has been confirmed but it appears that Nix's availability against Utah is seriously in question.

If his injury from last week does keep him out, this would be a huge blow for the Ducks as Nix is responsible for 2,774 yards, 24 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing touchdowns.

As for Utah, they'll be prepared for anything as they look to stamp their ticket to Allegiant Stadium with a W in Eugene, which would all but guarantee a trip back to the Pac-12 Championship.

