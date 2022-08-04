Skip to main content

With Jaren Kump a 'full-go' the offensive line plans to be ready to roll from day one

Going into 2022, Utah's offensive line has returned one of their most significant starters.

After sustaining a season-ending injury against USC and becoming one of the most notable losses from the 2021 campaign, offensive lineman Jaren Kump is now back and a "full-go" for 2022. 

“I’m feeling great. I’m going to do what I can. I’m going to give a full effort. Make sure I’ve always got a positive attitude and do whatever this team needs me to do," Kump said.

Before he went down with injury, Kump was beginning to come into his own amongst the line and had started in nine consecutive games dating back to the 2020 season. While the line does possess some significant depth in 2022, the return of Kump is a major bonus for the position group as they look to be ready by day one.

"[Jaren Kump] is a full go. Offensive line is solid. We've got sixteen guys in camp, actually seventeen. We had one guy get a little injury today but it shouldn't be anything major, more than a week or two. We've got everybody healthy and Jaren looked good today. He'll be lining up at right tackle," Head coach Kyle Whittingham said.

While the room does return some notable starters and possesses the depth to go along with them, having Kump back is critical to the line being prepared to go from the first snap. With his dominant presence, elite toughness and notable experience, Kump feels confident in the group to be ready for Florida.

"We're gonna be a solid unit this year," Kump said. "I feel confident going into Florida. I believe we're gonna get ourselves on the right track from snap one...we've got stuff we've got to fix right now, but I have full confidence in the boys to be able to get that done."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Today's practice wasn't perfect...but we were able to do a lot of good things but we also learned theres a lot of things we need to fix. I can't really point out a single thing but theres a lot that we are going to go watch film later today, get that done, fix some things tomorrow, fix some things the next day and continue on until the end of fall camp," He added.

Overall, the offensive line is a strong group with a lot of depth and talent. With the projected starters being Braeden Daniels, Sataoa Laumea, Paul Maile, Keaton Bills and Kump, with Johnny Maea, Falcon Kaumatule and Michael Mokofisi in the mix, the offensive line should be ready to carry the offense from day one in Gainesville.

"Coach Harding will get the best five in the right spots," Offensive Coordinator Andy Ludwig said. "Absolutely confident with that. But all those guys that we are counting on have played somewhat significant snaps to very significant snaps, so feel real good about the depth."

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 14
Football

Camp Kyle: Andy Ludwig has absolute confidence in Utah's offensive line

By FanNation AllUtes3 hours ago
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 04
Football

Cameron Rising's arm is 100% and looks bigger than those new helmets

By Cole Bagley21 hours ago
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 16
Football

Camp Kyle: Kyle Whittingham says there is 'no weakness in Cam Rising right now'

By FanNation AllUtes22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-01 at 3.54.39 PM
Football

Five Utes who will significantly impact Utah's defensive production

By Cole BagleyAug 3, 2022 5:00 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 6.39.40 PM
Football

Three questions to consider going into Utah's Fall Camp

By Cole BagleyAug 2, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
Dec 19, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Ty Jordan (22) runs in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes to wear 22% on front bumper of practice helmets

By Cole BagleyAug 2, 2022 1:53 PM EDT
_3_Ja'Quinden_Jackson___7_Cameron_Rising___16_Bryson_Barnes__MG_7601
Podcasts

Bryson Barnes says he needs to 'run the offense just as good as Cam' to secure QB2

By Cole BagleyAug 2, 2022 1:18 PM EDT
_86_Dalton_Kincaid__MG_7560
Football

The top three players in each position group: Tight End, No. 1 Dalton Kincaid

By Cole BagleyAug 2, 2022 12:27 PM EDT