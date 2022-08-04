With Jaren Kump a 'full-go' the offensive line plans to be ready to roll from day one

After sustaining a season-ending injury against USC and becoming one of the most notable losses from the 2021 campaign, offensive lineman Jaren Kump is now back and a "full-go" for 2022.

“I’m feeling great. I’m going to do what I can. I’m going to give a full effort. Make sure I’ve always got a positive attitude and do whatever this team needs me to do," Kump said.

Before he went down with injury, Kump was beginning to come into his own amongst the line and had started in nine consecutive games dating back to the 2020 season. While the line does possess some significant depth in 2022, the return of Kump is a major bonus for the position group as they look to be ready by day one.

"[Jaren Kump] is a full go. Offensive line is solid. We've got sixteen guys in camp, actually seventeen. We had one guy get a little injury today but it shouldn't be anything major, more than a week or two. We've got everybody healthy and Jaren looked good today. He'll be lining up at right tackle," Head coach Kyle Whittingham said.

While the room does return some notable starters and possesses the depth to go along with them, having Kump back is critical to the line being prepared to go from the first snap. With his dominant presence, elite toughness and notable experience, Kump feels confident in the group to be ready for Florida.

"We're gonna be a solid unit this year," Kump said. "I feel confident going into Florida. I believe we're gonna get ourselves on the right track from snap one...we've got stuff we've got to fix right now, but I have full confidence in the boys to be able to get that done."

"Today's practice wasn't perfect...but we were able to do a lot of good things but we also learned theres a lot of things we need to fix. I can't really point out a single thing but theres a lot that we are going to go watch film later today, get that done, fix some things tomorrow, fix some things the next day and continue on until the end of fall camp," He added.

Overall, the offensive line is a strong group with a lot of depth and talent. With the projected starters being Braeden Daniels, Sataoa Laumea, Paul Maile, Keaton Bills and Kump, with Johnny Maea, Falcon Kaumatule and Michael Mokofisi in the mix, the offensive line should be ready to carry the offense from day one in Gainesville.

"Coach Harding will get the best five in the right spots," Offensive Coordinator Andy Ludwig said. "Absolutely confident with that. But all those guys that we are counting on have played somewhat significant snaps to very significant snaps, so feel real good about the depth."

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes