Ute Gymnasts Win Semifinal, Advance To NCAA Regional Final

In a competition where every handstand stand and every form break mattered, the Red Rocks proved why they are No. 4 in the nation, finishing first and advancing to the finals on Saturday at Alaska Airline Arena. Stanford, coming in unseeded, will also move to the final.

The Utes outlasted Stanford (197.450) and Oregon State (197.425) and Illinois (197.375), scoring 197.800 to place first and secure a spot in Saturday's competition.

With a last-minute change in a lineup (replacing Abby Paulson, who strained her back during warm-ups), sophomore Jaylene Gilstrap opened the floor rotation with a 9.800. In place of Lucy Stanhope, senior Adrienne Randall tallied a 9.800 for the team.

Up next was junior Jaedyn Rucker, the 2021 PAC 12 Floor Exercise Champion with a 9.900. Freshman Grace McCallum's full-twisting double back and a perfect landing had the freshman sailing through her routine, scoring a 9.900. Sophomore Maile O'Keefe, was up next, capping off a third-straight 9.900 on the floor.

Crowd-pleasing performer Sydney Soloski lit up the arena with her reliably consistent and elegant but powerful routine, with the senior posting a 9.775.

Trying to regain their rhythm on the vault, the second rotation, O'Keefe led the group off strong with as near perfection as you can get, matching a career-high 9.900 with Stanhope adding the same score right after.

A slightly underrotated vault for Rucker scored a 9.775, but fifth-year senior Alexia Burch notched a 9.950, McCallum a 9.800, and anchor Cammy Hall scored a 9.750. Utah finished vault 49.325, totaling 98.625.

The third rotation began with bars, starting with freshman Amelie Morgan leading the group with a 9.900. Despite an uncharacteristic fall by McCallum, the Red Rocks maintained their momentum on bars and kept their focus.

Burch punctuated her senior year with a career-high of 9.950, followed by freshman Sage Thompson with 9.850. O'Keefe, the PAC-12 Specialist of the Year, showed that her impeccable form is no fluke with a 9.900.

With the rotation reliably anchored by Cristal Isa, who scored a 9.875, the bars capped off with 49.475.

Closing out the meet, Utah had no problem showing the competition why their beam routines are No. 1 in the country.

Leadoff queen Morgan began her routine with a beautiful triple series, making her case as to why she is so consistent, capping the routine with a 9.900. A lineup change had Randall replacing McCallum, demonstrating she can offer up a clutch performance even with a last-minute change, tallying a consecutive 9.900.

Burch, Isa, Kara Eaker and O'Keefe, danced and tumbled through sublime routines, delivering four consecutive 9.950s.

Handling enormous pressure on the most nerve-wracking event, Utah tallied 49.470 with a total of 197.800.

Final Standings:

Utah: 197.8000

Stanford: 197.450

Oregon: 197.425

Illinois: 197.375

All Around: Jade Carey (OSU) 39.850.

Vault: Jade Carey (OSU) 9.975

Uneven Parallel Bars: Alexia Burch and Mia Takekawa (tie) 9.950

Balance Beam: Jade Carey (OSU) 9.975

Floor Exercise: Jade Carey (OSU) 9.975

