A message from Utah AD Mark Harlan

It's no secret that it's been a trying time for the people of the world since the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

With the NCAA canceling the men's and women's basketball tournaments, and then the University of Utah and the Pac-12 canceling the spring athletic seasons, sports have become a rarity in the state of Utah.

With that being said, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan came up with a message for all Utah Utes fans about this trying time. In the message, Harlan speaks about season tickets for football, what the shutdown means to the Utes' athletic programs, and what precautions are being made to take care of the athletes.

To read the full release, click the link below

Harlan Message