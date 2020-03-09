AllUtes
BSB: Utah clinches series with big victory over Minnesota

Courtesy of Utah BSB Twitter

Ryan Kostecka

In a score resembling the football stadium they played inside of, Utah took down Minnesota 17-11 on Sunday afternoon to win the series.

Utah's offense finally came alive in the finale, scoring more runs than what the Utes had put together over the previous three games.

The Utes scored runs in every inning except for the ninth, and each starter recorded a hit. 

Leading the way was Briley Knight and Chase Fernlund, the first and second batters respectively in the lineup. Knight went 3-for-4  with three RBI's and two runs scored while Fernlund went 2-for-5 with four RBI's and two runs scored.

In total, Utah scored 14 earned runs, compiling 18 hits in the process — including five extra base hits and six stolen bases.

Minnesota took and early 5-4 lead before Utah's run in the fourth tied the game at five — and that's when the Utes' offense broke. They outscored the Golden Gophers 11-4 over the next three innings, notching four runs in the fifth and seventh and three in the sixth to preserve the victory.

The Utes sent five different pitchers to the mound Josh Giffins earning the victory to improve to 1-1 on the year.

Utah hits the road again this weekend for a three-game series with Arizona State down in Tempe, Ariz. First pitch is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. MST.

