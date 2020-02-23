BSB: Utah falls to Missouri in pitcher's duel

For the second game in a row the Utes found themselves in a pitching duel — but this time they came out on the losing end. Utah fell 3-2 to Missouri on Saturday morning at the Kleberg Bank College Classic in Texas.

Utes starter David Watson got the loss after throwing 6.0 innings and giving up all three runs but striking out nine. Ian MacIver threw two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth, giving up one hit with three strikeouts.

Missouri took the early lead, going up 2-0 in the second inning with two solo homeruns.

But Utah responded in the fourth, cutting the deficit in half following a Vinny Zavolta single. Zack Moeller started the rally with a single before advancing to second following a Rykker Tom walk, setting the stage for Zavolta's single to left field.

The Utes tied the game in the fifth with Tyler Thompson coming around to score after a Jayden Kiernan single. Thompson reached base with a double before advancing to third base after a wild pitch.

The Tigers took back the lead in the sixth when they were able to manufacture a run across the plate following a sacrifice fly to right field.

Utah was poised to tie the game in the ninth when Zavolta reached base and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. But the Utes couldn't get him across the plate, suffering the loss in the end.

The Utes will face Kansas State on Sunday in its final game at the Kleberg Bank College Classic — first pitch is set for 10 a.m. MST.