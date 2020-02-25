BSB: Utah rallies late for victory over Kansas State

For eight innings, Utah's offense was held in check — so much in fact that the Utes had gone hitless up to that point.

Trailing 1-0 entering the ninth, the bats finally came alive just enough to give Utah a 2-1 walk-off victory over Kansas State in the final game of the Kleberg Bank College Classic.

Matt Richardson started the comeback with a single to lead off the ninth — Utah's one hit of the game. Vinny Zavolta then drew a walk, before both runners advanced to third and second respectively, following a sacrifice bunt by Tyler Thompson.

Kansas State pitcher Tyler Eckberg then started to feel the pressure, struggling to find the strike zone as a wild pitch allowed Richardson to score and moved Zavolta 90-feet away from the win.

A pitching change and two intentional walks by the Wildcats set the stage for Shea Kramer. With the bases loaded and one out, Kramer battled all at-bat, and then on then eighth pitch, he hut a ground ball to third base. Rather than cutting off the run at home plate, Kansas State went the old fashioned way, looking for a 5-4-3 double play but Kramer beat the throw, allowing Zavolta to safely cross home plate.

Much like they've done all season, Utah's pitching staff continues to shine and keep the Utes in games.

Kyle Robeniol got the start, throwing 6.1 innings and giving up no runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Josh Giffins replaced Robeniol and threw 2.1 innings, giving up one run on two hits with one strikeout.

Zac McCleve got the victory, improving to 1-0 by throwing 0.1 innings and giving up just one hit.

Utah travels back to Texas this weekend for a three-game series with UT Arlington. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. MST on Friday.