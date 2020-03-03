BSB: Utes drop series finale to UT Arlington

Utah couldn't capitalize on the momentum it had gained from Saturday's 9-5 victory over UT Arlington. In that game, the Utes' offense, which has struggled at points of the season, got off to a strong start and never let up in the victory.

But Sunday was a totally different story.

Once again the offense went silent and one big inning cost the Utes in their 8-1 lost to UT Arlington. With the loss, Utah lost the series and falls to 4-6 on the season while UT Arlington improves to 8-3.

Utah found itself in the early hole when UT Arlington scored six runs in the second inning, chasing Utes starter Josh Giffins from the game after 1.1 innings thrown.

Unfortunately for Giffins, his outing wasn't all bad as none of the runs given up were earned — he did give up three hits with two walks. He was undone by three Utah errors in the inning.

Riley Pierce took over for Giffins and threw 3.0 innings, giving up just two hits before being replaced by Sean Bolin in the fifth inning. Bolin was tagged for two runs (both earned) by giving up three hits and one walk.

Ian McIver and Zac McCleve combined to throw the final 2.1 innings in perfect form, striking out one batter each.

Trailing 8-0 heading into the ninth, Utah final got on the scoreboard with a single run. After loading the bases, Vinny Zavolta came home on a fielder's choice Christopher Rowan Jr.

Briley Knight led the offense with a 1-for-3 performance at the plate, while also drawing a walk to be the only Ute to reach bases twice.

Utah will return to action when it continues its trek eastward, this time for a three-game series against host Minnesota beginning on Friday. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. MST