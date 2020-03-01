AllUtes
BSB: Utes drop series-opener in Texas

Courtesy of Utah Baseball Twitter

Ryan Kostecka

The opportunities were there.

When Utah traveled to Texas to face a good UT-Arlington squad, the Utes knew that the offense was going to have to travel as well. 

Apparently only half of the Utes' offensive game plan showed up — resulting in a 6-0 loss on Friday afternoon to begin the three-game series.

Utah was able to put 11 baserunners on the bases, yet the Utes were unable to get that one big hit to open up the floodgates. ... But it never came.

Overall, they collected five hits and drew six walks, getting base runners on in seven of the nine innings, including loading the bases in the third.

Jayden Kiernan, batting in the third spot, had a good day at the plate by going 1-for-1 with three walks. Yet nobody had more than one hit on the day.

Justin Kelly got the start on the mound, throwing 6.1 innings and giving up five runs (three earned), on eight hits with a career-high five strikeouts. After giving up a solo blast in the first inning, Kelly was good until the sixth inning when he got into some trouble.

Trey Clarkson threw the final 1.2 innings, giving up one run (none earned) on zero hits and one walk and one strikeout.

Utah returns to action on Saturday for game two of the series. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. MST.

