BSB Video: Recap of Utah's first series sweep in the Pac-12

When Utah first joined the Pac-12 in 2012, it's safe to say that the opening four seasons weren't kind to the Utes. They complied an 25-94-1 record during the time span, including a 4-26 record in 2014.

But then came the 2016 season... and the magic along with it.

The Utes finished the season just 25-27 overall, but rebounded to post an 18-11 record in Pac-12 play en route to being named conference champions. They were then eliminated during regional play of the NCAA Tournament.

But, Utah first began to believe it had something special when it faced Arizona at home in the third conference series of the season. The Utes then did something they'd never done in five years of Pac-12 play, sweeping a conference team after defeating the Wildcats 6-3, 7-6, and 4-2 over the three games.

Video courtesy of Utah Baseball Twitter