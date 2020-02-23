BSB: Utah prevails in extra innings against Corpus Christi

Playing in on the road once again, it came as no surprise that Utah's offense struggled to score.

It was alright in the end because Utah's pitchers traveled just fine.

In what was a dominating performance by the Utes pitching staff, they held Corpus Christi to seven hits and no earned runs, with eight strikeouts, helping Utah earn the 2-1 win in 11 innings.

Justin Kelly got the start, throwing 6.0 innings and giving up one run (unearned) on five hits with three strikeouts. Sean Bollin then threw a scoreless seventh inning, giving up one walk despite striking out the side. Taking the win was Dustyn Schramm (1-1), throwing 4.0 innings and giving up two hits with two strikeouts.

Corpus Christi took the lead in the fourth inning, but Utah responded in the sixth to tie it up. After loading the bases, Brock Rudy worked a walk to push the run across the plate.

The game remained 1-1 with no team threatening until the 10th, when Corpus Christi got two runners on before Schramm got a flyout to right field to end the threat.

Zach Moeller started Utah's rally in the 11th with a single before Rykker Tom's single, which advanced Noah Burgarello to second, who came on to pinch run for Moeller. Chase Fernlund then stepped to the plate and knocked an RBI single for what proved to be the game-winning run.

Corpus Christi didn't go down without a fight though, as a leadoff single gave hope. But Schramm shut the door and retired the next three batters to end the game.

Utah returns to action on Saturday when it plays Missouri in the Kleberg Bank College Classic.