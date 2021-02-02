Charmelle Green Takes Over As Utah's Deputy Athletic Director

After an All-American career with Utah on the softball diamond, Charmelle Green is returning home where she will serve as Utah's Deputy Athletic Director. She takes over for Kyle Brennan, who left the Utes to become the Athletic Director at Illinois State

One of Utah's most decorated athletes of all-time is returning to campus.

The athletic department recently announced that Charmelle Green will be taking over as role of Utah's Deputy Athletic Director — taking over for Kyle Brennan, who left the Utes to become the Athletic Director at Illinois State.

“This is a very exciting day for Utah Athletics, to welcome Charmelle Green back to her alma mater as Deputy A.D. and Chief Operating Officer,” Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan said. “She is a phenomenal leader who has earned tremendous respect as an intercollegiate athletics administrator, and it is a great day for Utah Athletics to welcome one of our own back to Salt Lake City. Her experience in all areas that impact student-athlete well-being will make a significant impact in enhancing the experience of our student-athletes.”

Charmelle Green — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Green has spent the last decade working in the Penn State athletic department where she was the Senior Associate AD for Student-Athlete Performance, Health and Welfare, and Senior Woman Administrator

Prior to the role with the Nittany Lions, Green spent 10 years at Notre Dame where she was the head of the Office of Student-Athlete Welfare & Development. She also served as the sports administrator for women’s swimming and diving.

Green was also an assistant softball coach for the Fighting Irish from 2001-05, before resigning and going into the administrative role.

“It is with tremendous excitement that I return to my alma mater, the University of Utah, to serve as the Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer,” Green said. “I am truly grateful for this opportunity to work alongside Athletics Director Mark Harlan and his talented administrative team and coaching staff as we seek to achieve the University’s and department’s mission to provide students the opportunity to reach their full potential academically, athletically and socially.”

Before her professional career took shape, Green was best known for her skillset on the softball diamond.

She was named a two-time All-American while with the Utes, being named first team in 1990 and second team in 1991. She was named the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 1991 as well as being named the Sportswoman of the Year in Softball in the state of Utah.

Any interesting tidbit is that during her incredible senior season when she led the Utah to the College World Series, Amy Hogue was a freshman on that team — Hogue is currently the head softball coach of the Utes.

Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka