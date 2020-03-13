COVID-19 causes widespread panic; hurts Utah in sports

College sports have cease to exist — at least for the time being.

In accordance with the NCAA's new mandate, the Pac-12 conference followed suit and announced the suspension of all spring sports activities, as well as any remaining winter sports activities.

With that, the University of Utah announced the suspensions of all its activities immediately.

While this does not effect the Utah men's and women's basketball teams, who've already been eliminated from their respective conference tournaments and weren't expected to be selected to a postseason tournament, this means bad news for the Utah gymnastics team.

The Utes, who were ranked the No. 3 team in the country and won the Pac-12 championships with an undefeated record, were widely looked at as potentially national championship contenders. But because of the cancellation that includes the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships, which were scheduled to take place at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 21, the Utes will never find out where they stood in conjunction with the rest of the country.

“This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events," the Pac-12 said in a statement.

This act also suspends immediate action of Utah's spring sports, meaning the baseball and softball's conference-openers were canceled with no makeup date set up.