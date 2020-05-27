AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Evolution of the G.O.A.T. — and who gets those honors for Utah athletics

Ryan Kostecka

Growing up, Steve Barton, Chris Webber and Bill Buckner had one thing in common — they were the goats. They were the men who cost their respective teams chances at championship glory and cost the fans of those teams essential bragging rights.

 Before "G.O.A.T." was a thing, being a goat was the worst thing you could ever have happen to you. It was the one thing each sports player or fan never wanted to be. It's fine to lose, but to be the goat is life-changing in the worst of ways.

Back then, a goat was the opposite of a hero. A goat cost his team the game, and usually not just any game, a BIG game. 

That's why Barton's foul ball fiasco was so terrible that he received death threats and had to move. That's why Webber's timeout in college was so atrocious that it will always outshadow the fact that he was the No. 1 overall pick and a five-time All-Star. That's why Buckner's error will always be in our memories despite the fact that the Red Sox would later win multiple world series'.

But when did that word go from "goat" to "G.O.A.T."? When did becoming a G.O.A.T mean that you were the Tiger Woods, the Michael Jordan or the Tom Brady of your game? When did that mean that you were considered the best to ever play?

With all the being said, it's time to dig into who are the proverbial "goat" and "G.O.A.T." of Utah athletics?

I mean you have Andrew Bogut in basketball, who was the national player of the year and No. 1 overall pick. But you also have players like Michael Doleac, Andre Miller and Keith Van Horn who could have a say as to who the greatest was.

In football, Alex Smith jumps off at you as he was the No. 1 overall pick, but Zack Moss is the best of the running backs after breaking multiple school records from a college that has consistently churned out great running backs.

So with that, I ask who are the best and worst athletes to ever come through the University of Utah... enjoy.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Viliami Pouha Highlights

Viliami Pouha is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'2'', 230-pound prospect is a three-star defensive end and one of the top defensive players in the state of Utah

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 to allow voluntary in-person athletic workouts

The return of college athletics took another step forward when the Pac-12 announced that voluntary in-person athletic workouts were now acceptable, set to being on June 15.

Ryan Kostecka

Utah celebrates Memorial Day with the right mindset

Every year, Memorial Day comes on a Monday towards the end of May. While it's typically filled with BBQ's, drinks, friends and laughter, this year brought us all something different

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Omarion Fa’amoe Highlights

Omarion Fa’amoe is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'2'', 255-pound prospect is a three-star defensive end and one of the faster rising recruits in the country

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Michael Mokofisi Highlights

Michael Mokofisi is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'3'', 300-pound prospect is a three-star defensive tackle and one of the top defensive players in the state of Utah

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Kahanu Kia Highlights

Kahanu Kia is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'2'', 205-pound prospect is a three-star outside linebacker and the No. 5 recruit from the state of Hawaii

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Commit Trey Reynolds Highlights

Trey Reynolds is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who just committed to the Utes. The 6'2'', 235-pound recruit is a three-star linebacker who shows great potential in the middle of Utah's defense

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Thomas Cole Highlights

Thomas Cole is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'7'', 255-pound prospect is a four-star offensive tackle who possesses tons of potential at the collegiate level and beyond

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Logan Fano Highlights

Logan Fano is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'4'', 230-pound prospect is a four-star defensive end and the No. 2 recruit from the state of Utah

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Ricky Park Highlights

Ricky Parks is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 5'10'', 192-pound prospect is a three-star running back and fits the perfect mold of former Utah ball-carriers

Ryan Kostecka