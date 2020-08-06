Former Ute Lauren McCluskey photos were shown to other officers

The actions of Miguel Deras just get sicker and more disturbing.

Following the conclusion of an independent investigation, it was proven that the former University of Utah officer showed inappropriate photos of Lauren McCluskey to his fellow officers in a hallway and at the scene of her murder.

The report concluded that Deras did not download or digitally share the photos with anybody, three other officers viewed the photos of McCluskey on Deras' phone. According to the report, officers who saw the photos remember crass and “unprofessional comments” being made at the time of the viewing — with one of the comments Deras made was that “he could look at them whenever he wanted."

“It is inexcusable for any law enforcement officer to discuss photos or information provided by a victim outside of clear and legitimate law enforcement reasons. I am deeply disturbed by this finding and disappointed in the officers who were present and who did not report this incident through appropriate university channels,” University of Utah Police Chief Rodney Chatman said in a prepared statement.

McCluskey’s mother, Jill McCluskey, issued a statement on Wednesday denouncing the officer’s actions and the University for attempting to cover up the betrayal.

“(Officer) Deras’ egregious misconduct in betraying a victim’s trust by displaying private evidence photos to officers who are not involved in the investigation is a crime,” she said. ”The University of Utah continues to mislead, continues to cover up the facts and continues to fail to take responsibility for the murder of our daughter. Last May, the University claimed that Deras never showed pictures of Lauren to any non-involved officers. But today, the independent investigation, shows the University’s representation was totally false.”

This is not the end for Jill and Matt McCluskey, who are calling for another independent investigation. The report found that the former acting police chief never looked into an internal affairs investigation conducted by University police in February regarding the allegations of misconduct.

“We now call for the University of Utah to redo its incomplete and disingenuous investigation and for an independent review of the facts surrounding Lauren’s murder and the university’s failure to respond to her pleas for help,” they said in a separate statement.

The situation remains fluid as attorneys who represent Deras claim the Utah Department of Public Safety report reached the complete opposite conclusion, issuing a multiple-page statement stating that the report actually supports their client's innocence.

“This report directly falsifies virtually every aspect of the Tribune’s original reporting and roundly corroborates officer Deras’ account of events,” attorney Jeremy Jones said. “Contrary to the prior reporting, Deras did not inappropriately download images to his phone. He did not electronically share them with another officer. ... He is not, nor has he ever been, a boogeyman.

According to the report, Deras never downloaded the photos and digitally sent them to others, as was the original allegations.

"This investigation did not find any physical evidence to suggest that officer Deras ever downloaded the pictures in question to his phone. Also, there is no evidence that officer Deras forwarded the images in question to anyone other than detective Kayla Dallof — who was the detective assigned to the case — and to the records officer,” the report states.

The independent investigation was originally launched after the Salt Lake Tribune printed a story three months ago alleging that Deras originally bragged about having the inappropriate photos on his phone. McCluskey, 21, sent Deras the original photos as proof that she was being blackmailed by Melvin Shawn Rowland, a registered sex offender and McCluskey's ex-boyfriend prior to her death.

According to the report, Deras received the images on Oct. 13, 2018, where he then forwarded those pictures to Dallof “within the same hour,” the report states.

Dallof wasn't the only who received the pictures from Deras, as he also showed the pictures to the officer who was in charge at the time, “and asked ... for supervisory guidance regarding the elements of the crime of extortion as well as how to handle the pictures, specifically how to attach them, or even if he should attach them to his police report."

Issues in the report begin on Oct. 15 when Deras allegedly showed the photos to a sergeant, again asking for "guidance on how to proceed with handling the pictures.” The report then states that two other officers were present for this action, but the sergeant (whose name has been redacted) denies being present or ever shown the photos at all.

After being extorted over explicit photos she had taken of herself, someone — McCluskey didn't know who at that time — was threatening to release them if she didn’t pay the $1,000 that was being asked for.

Terrified of what was taking place and not knowing what to do, McCluskey paid the money and then reported it to police. She added pictures of the communication messages between her and the blackmailer, hoping for some sort of resolution with the problem.

Tragically, McCluskey was murdered on October 22, 2018, three days after the University of Utah police opened up a formal investigation into the blackmailing allegations, and nine days before she originally reported the blackmailing on Oct. 13. In the end, it was her ex-boyfriend Rowland who was extorting her for the money — Rowland was later found on during the early morning hours of the 23rd dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

