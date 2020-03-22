Gymnastics Video: Utes pay tribute to a successful season

In a year full of "what if's," no team at the University of Utah probably feels that more than the Utah gymnastics team.

After winning the Pac-12 regular season championship, the Utes were riding an all-time high. They finished the regular season 11-0, including a massive 198.075-198.025 victory over No. 3 UCLA on Feb. 23 followed by a .075 victory over No. 13 Washington one week later.

But head coach Tom Farden couldn't imagine that the season would've ended a week later following their victory over Stanford.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, the NCAA, Pac-12 and University of Utah canceled the winter sports championships, which included the Pac-12 and national championship tournaments — events the Utes were considered front runners in.

With that being said, the Utah Gymnastics Twitter account posted a highlight video from the season. Click below to watch