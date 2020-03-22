AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Gymnastics Video: Utes pay tribute to a successful season

Ryan Kostecka

In a year full of "what if's," no team at the University of Utah probably feels that more than the Utah gymnastics team. 

After winning the Pac-12 regular season championship, the Utes were riding an all-time high. They finished the regular season 11-0, including a massive 198.075-198.025 victory over No. 3 UCLA on Feb. 23 followed by a .075 victory over No. 13 Washington one week later.

But head coach Tom Farden couldn't imagine that the season would've ended a week later following their victory over Stanford. 

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, the NCAA, Pac-12 and University of Utah canceled the winter sports championships, which included the Pac-12 and national championship tournaments — events the Utes were considered front runners in.

With that being said, the Utah Gymnastics Twitter account posted a highlight video from the season. Click below to watch

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MBB: Utah's Van Komen enters transfer portal

Freshman center Matt Van Komen has entered his name into the transfer, signifying the first departure of the offseason

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: How Utah DC Morgan Scalley wants you to survive quarantine

According to Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, there are four workouts you must do daily to survive the quarantine

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Season ticket renewal extended

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, the Utah athletic department is extending the deadline to renew season tickets for football

Ryan Kostecka

MG Video: Update on Utah's men's golf team

Utah men's golf coach Garrett Clegg provides on update on his team and the status of the men's golf program as a whole

Ryan Kostecka

VB: Three Utes to represent Team USA

Dani Drews, Kenzie Koerber and Phoebe Grace were all selected to represent U.S. Volleyball after being chosen for multiple Collegiate National Teams

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Brynna Maxwell shoots her way into the record books

Freshman Brynna Maxwell capped off her inaugural season by leading the Pac-12 in three-pointers made, while leading the Utes in scoring

Ryan Kostecka

A message from Utah AD Mark Harlan

With COVID-19 spreading throughout the country and world, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan has a message for all Utes fans

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Utah suspends spring practice

The final Utah sports domino fell on when the University announced that spring football practices would be canceled until further notice

Ryan Kostecka

Spring sports are over

Announced by the Pac-12 on Saturday afternoon, all spring sports have been canceled to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus

Ryan Kostecka

Who's affected by Utah's suspension of sports?

Utah followed suit with the rest of the nation and suspended activities immediately, which leaves 14 sports not knowing what their futures hold

Ryan Kostecka