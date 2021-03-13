FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

No. 9 Utah Volleyball Falls To No. 17 UCLA Down In So Cal

Despite the return of all-American Kenzie Koerber, No. 9 Utah couldn't find a way to close out sets and in return suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of No. 17 UCLA on Friday afternoon in Los Angeles
Author:
Publish date:

Despite taking sweeping Stanford last weekend, it's been a tough go of things for the Utah volleyball program as of late.

First the Utes were forced to cancel their weekend series with No. 19 Oregon in mid-February due to COVID-19 protocols within the program. While some of the players were still allowed to practice, the lack of in-game experience was noticeable when they were swept by No. 9 Washington in Seattle the following weekend.

Then came the victories over a Stanford team that is still struggling to find its groove for the season.

During that entire time, all-American Kenzie Koerber and middle Zoe Weatherington — two starters — were out for undisclosed reasons. This really tested Utah's depth and forced unsung players such as Phoebe Grace, Megan Yett, Madelyn Robinson and Kennedi Evans to step up despite limited action.

So when Utah was getting ready to face off with No. 17 UCLA on Friday afternoon, head coach Beth Launiere wasn't sure what to expect from her team. After everything the team had been through the previous three weeks, facing a very good Bruins team on the road would come with challenges.

Launiere was right.

Despite the return of Koerber, No. 9 Utah couldn't find a way to close out sets and in return suffered a 3-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-21 and 25-22) loss at the hands of No. 17 UCLA on Friday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Koerber appeared to show very little rust despite not playing in a month when she led the Utes with 14 kills, hitting .429 for the match. She also tied for the team-high with 12 kills.

Kenzie

Dani Drews finished with a team-high 18 kills, but was highly inefficient with a .189 hitting percentage. Robinson added 10 kills while Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres finished with 42 assists and 12 digs. Evans added seven kills and a team-high six blocks.

Utah will return to action on Sunday when it faces off with UCLA once again. First serve is set for 1 p.m. MT from Pauley Pavilion.

Be sure to like us on social media for future coverage: Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Kenzie
Other Sports

No. 9 Utah Volleyball Falls To No. 17 UCLA Down In So Cal

USATSI_15643795_168386753_lowres
Basketball

MBB: Utah vs. No. 24 USC Live Thread: Utes Fall 91-85 In Double Overtime

USATSI_13505860_168386753_lowres
Football

Rough Month At Wide Receiver Position Ends With Nacua At BYU

Mar 6, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak and forward Timmy Allen (1) react on the way to the locker room at halftime against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Jon M. Huntsman Center.
Basketball

Utah Takes Down Washington 98-95 In Opening Round Of Pac-12 Tournament

Mar 6, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Alfonso Plummer (25) along with the rest if the bench react to a play by guard Jordan Kellier (10) in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Jon M. Huntsman Center.
Basketball

It's The End Of The Road For Utah Player Development Director Donny Daniels

Jan 11, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak instructs guard Pelle Larsson (3) in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Jon M. Huntsman Center.
Basketball

How Good Can Utah Be At The Pac-12 Tournament?

Nov 21, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) pushes into the end zone while being held by USC Trojans safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Samson Nacua Heads South To Play For BYU With Brother, Puka

Ev_KxAjVcAEZhnH
Other Sports

Utah Volleyball Earns The Sweep Over Stanford Following 3-1 Victory