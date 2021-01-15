Per Pac-12, Utah To Be Without Fans In Attendance Until Further Notice

Despite receiving good news that other sports at Utah can begin practicing and preparing for their upcoming seasons, the Pac-12 dealt a blow when it said fans will not be in attendance until further notice

There's good news and there's bad news.

The good news is that the other sports at Utah have already began competing or practicing for their upcoming seasons after getting the okay from the Pac-12.

The Red Rocks and women's tennis team have already began competition, including the ski team as well.

In the second annual 'Best of Utah' event this past weekend, Utah gymnastics left no doubt as to who the best truly is. With a dominating performance in every aspect of their routines, the No. 4 Utes throttled No 17 BYU, No. 23 Southern Utah and Utah State on Saturday night.



“It was really fun to be back out there with the gang,” head coach Tom Farden said. “I thought our athletes handled it well. In terms of a first meet, it was a really nice meet as a jumping off point. We went 28-for-28 routines. That was our goal to come in here and hit, and hit every exhibition. One of the things you always worry about as a coach is consistency. By them coming out and hitting 28 routines showed they are ready to check that box, do what they do in practice, and simulate it in a meet.”

Utah Gymnastics, Best of Utah Title — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Unfortunately, that's where the good news ends. Despite beginning competition, or already playing (men's and women's basketball), fans will not be able to watch their favorite Utah teams in person.

Per a release from the Pac-12, the conference is extending its no spectator policy “until further notice." The original policy was set to expire on January 1 but Pac-12 officials deemed it necessary to institute it further.

“The Pac-12 announced today that in light of the continued negative COVID-19 trendlines in Pac-12 communities and in the interest of health and safety, it has made the decision to extend the current prohibition on fan attendance at Pac-12 sport competitions taking place on Pac-12 campuses past January 1 and until further notice. Student-athlete families will continue to be permitted to attend sport competitions if and to the extent allowed by local public health and campus authorities and in accordance with NCAA guidelines. Each Pac-12 member school will determine its family member attendance policies on these bases.”



Jan 9, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (1) shoots a three-point shot in the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The good news is that the conference is allowing each school to implement its own policy regarding families of student athletes and letting them attend games.

Utah Athletics will update season-tickets holders regarding their situation and announce any new action taken by the conference.

