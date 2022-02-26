Skip to main content
Red Rocks close out Pac-12 season with surprising loss in Tucson

Despite an early lead, several Utes fall off beam and drop their final Pac-12 matchup to Arizona, 196.850-196.775.

Adrienne Randall, Utah Red Rocks — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

The University of Utah Red Rocks experienced their first ever loss against the Arizona Wildcats, breaking their nation best leading record of 20-straight meets of 49-plus.

Beginning with bars, only one of five gymnasts was able to secure a score above 9.90. Freshman Sage Thompson scored a 9.925, winning the bars title. With a final combined score of 49.350, the Red Rocks took the lead over the Wildcats early.

Thompson once again secured a high score with a 9.80 on vault, soon topped by Jaedyn Rucker with a 9.95. Even with a fall by Cammy Hall, the group was able to score enough points to drop the lowest performance.

The Utes continued in their lead during the floor event, coming out strong with a combined score of 49.400. The most notable performances were Maile O’Keefe and Grace McCallum, who both earned a 9.925. The event finished with a score of 148.050 over Arizona's 147.550.

The Red Rocks started out strong on beam, but after two falls from Abby Paulson and Cristal Isa they were unable to keep their lead. Even with O’Keefes score of 9.975, the Wildcats took their first ever win against Utah, 196.850-196.775.

Though Utah took an overall loss, many titles were awarded. Rucker took home the vault title and Thompson won on bars. O’Keefe won beam title and will share floor with McCallum, who also won the all-around win with a 39.500.

Losing their final PAC-12 matchup, the Red Rocks closed out the regular season 5-2 in the conference and 9-2 overall.

The Red Rocks will head back to Salt Lake City for their final home meet against No. 8 Minnesota on March 4 at 7 p.m. MST. The event will be live streamed and broadcast on ESPN700.

Utah senior Adrienne Randall.
