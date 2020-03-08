SB: Up-and-down day paces Utah at Mizuno Tournament

It was another up-and-down for Utah on the softball diamond in the second day of the Mizuno Tournament.

The Utes went 1-1 on Saturday, blasting past Mercer with five homeruns before falling to No. 11 Oklahoma State in the nightcap. Utah is now 14-4 on the season, with all four losses coming against teams ranked in the top 15 in the nation.

Game 1: UTAH 13 — Mercer 6

Utah got started on offense immediately against Mercer with three runs in the first and one in the second for the early 4-0 lead. BreOnna Castaneda and Makayla Hurst had run scoring hits in the first inning before Haley Denning manufactured a run in the second.

Mercer didn't go quietly as it tied the game in the top of the third inning with four runs.

Ellessa Bonstrom then took over, hitting a solo blast in the third before adding a two-run shot in the fourth to give the Utes a 7-4 entering the fifth. After the teams exchanged runs in the fifth, Mercer got one back in the top of the sixth to cut Utah's lead at 8-6.

But then the Utes really got going, scoring five runs in the bottom half of the inning to put the game away.

Castaneda added a two-run bomb in the inning while Alyssa Palacios crushed an 0-1 pitch over the fence in left field for a three-run blast.

A scoreless seventh by Sydney Sandez ended the game and gave the Utes the win.

Castaneda went 3-for-4 with four RBI's while Bonstrom, Palacios and Charlie Pond all added two hits to pace Utah's 14-hit attack.

Game 2: UTAH 2 — No. 11 Oklahoma State 11

After a long wait in between games, Utah appeared to use all of its offense in the earlier game when it was held to two runs (unearned) and three hits against Oklahoma State's Carrie Eberle.

The Utes took advantage of a Cowboy error in the first inning to jump out to a quick 2-0 lead. Madi Jacbous got it started with a one-out single before stealing second. After another out, Bonstrom swapped spots with Jacobus following an error by the Oklahoma State first baseman. She eventually came around to score on a Castaneda single.

The game remained 2-0 as Sandez was cruising in the pitcher's circle — before the fourth inning hit.

Oklahoma State went through two pitchers in the inning, resulting in nine runs scored for the advantage that Utah couldn't overcome.

The Utes travel to Seattle for a Thursday game against Seattle University before beginning Pac-12 play on Friday against Washington with a three-game series