AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

SB: Utes pick up two wins at Mary Nutter Classic

Ryan Kostecka

It was quite a day for Utah softball as it began the Mary Nutter Classic down in Palm Springs, Calif on Friday. 

The Utes were able to showcase their over all skills as a dominant pitching performance got them one win before an offensive explosion helped them earn the sweep for the day.

On the first day of the Mary Nutter Classic in Palm Springs, Calif., Utah took down Long Beach State 4-0 in the opener before rallying for a 12-6 victory over UC Riverside.

Game 1: UTAH 4 — Long Beach State 0

The opener belonged to Sydney Sandez.

Sandez threw 6.0 innings, giving up just two hits in a dominating performance — improving her record to 6-2 on the year. She had complete command all game long in the pitcher's circle, consistently hitting her spots and inducing groundballs and flyballs at a high rate.

Halle Morris came on in relief in the seventh, giving up one hit but picking up the save in the end.

Offensively, the Utes did all of their damage in the fourth inning, scoring all four runs. 

Madi Jacobus and Alyssa Barerra got the rally started with one-out singles, before a Long Beach State error loaded the bases with Ellessa Bonstrom reaching.

BreOnna Castaneda got the scoring started when she was hit by a pitch, bringing home Jacobus. Destiny Quiles then doubled to bring home Barerra and Bonstrom — before a perfect bunt by Katie Faulk allowed Castaneda to cross home plate.

Screen Shot 2020-02-22 at 4.18.02 PM
Final Stats

Game 2: UTAH 12 — UC Riverside 6

If the opener was all about pitching, then the nightcap was all about the offense — even if it wasn't the prettiest of starts.

Utah found itself down 5-0 after two innings before the offense woke up. The Utes went on to score 12 runs over the next four innings, including a six-run fifth inning to earn the win.

Castaneda got the Utes on the board in the third with a two-run single. The fourth inning saw Julia Noskin and Barrera add run-scoring hits to tie the game at five.

UC Riverside took back the lead in the top of the fifth with a solo homerun, but that lead was short-lived. Barrera's three-run homerun proved to be the big shot Utah was waiting for, making the score 10-6 — she added her fifth RBI of the game with a run-scoring hit in the sixth to complete the scoring. 

Sandez got the win in the pitcher's circle, throwing 3.2 innings and giving up one run on four hits, to improve to 7-2 on the year.

Screen Shot 2020-02-22 at 4.27.06 PM
Final Stats

Utah returns to action on Saturday when it faces Cal State Fullerton at 6 p.m. MST and Team USA following the conclusion of that game.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WBB: Rally comes up short in loss to No. 11 Arizona

After trailing by as much as 17 in the second half, Utah was able to cut the lead to 7 midway through the 4th before falling short in the end

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah's offensive struggles continue at home

It wasn't pretty for the Utes on offense, as another subpar shooting night led to a 69-58 loss to UCLA

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah vs. UCLA — Livestream

Utah returns home for a big-time matchup with UCLA on Thursday at the Jon M Huntsman Center. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MST in a Pac-12 After Dark special

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah putting in work during the offseason

With spring practice right around the corner, the Utes are already hard at work trying to learn from last season's mistakes

Ryan Kostecka

WBB Video: Daneesha Provo reflects on her career

Now a senior, what would Daneesha Provo have tell her younger self now that she's been a Ute for the past three years?

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Utah announces home-and-home with LSU

Beginning in 2031, Utah and LSU will meet on the gridiron in back-to-back years for a home-and-home series

Ryan Kostecka

WBB Video: Kiana Moore reflects on her career

Now a senior, what would Kiana Moore have tell her freshman self now that she's been a Ute for the past four years?

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah can't contain No. 14. Oregon in loss

Utah finally found its groove offensively on the road, but Oregon couldn't miss from beyond the arc and handed the Utes an 80-62 loss

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Utes come up short against Cal

After battling back from a double-digit halftime deficit, Utah eventually comes up just short in 88-74 loss to the Golden Bears

Ryan Kostecka

BSB Video: Utah's Shea Kramer on the win

After Shea Kramer's four-hit, six-RBI day, Utah secured its first win of the season with a 15-8 victory over UC Davis on Saturday

Ryan Kostecka