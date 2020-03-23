AllUtes
Ski Video: Utah's season ends with question marks

Ryan Kostecka

It's one thing to be one of the best teams in the country and not get the chance to compete for a national championship.

It's quite another to be halfway through the NCAA Championships and holding a comfortable lead before it gets ripped away from you.

That's what happened to the Utah ski team two weeks ago when after the opening two days of competition, the Utes found themselves with a secure grip in first place with 293 points. Denver (261) and Middlebury (216) rounded out the podium through the first two days.

But due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, the NCAA canceled the remainder of the championships — leaving Utah the inability to defend its crown after winning last season.

With that being said, the Utah Ski Team posted a recap video to its Twitter account to commemorate its season and run at the NCAA Championships. 

Gymnastics Video: Utes pay tribute to a successful season

Despite the season's success, the Utah women's gymnastics team is left wondering "what if" after being Pac-12 regular season champs

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah's Van Komen enters transfer portal

Freshman center Matt Van Komen has entered his name into the transfer, signifying the first departure of the offseason

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: How Utah DC Morgan Scalley wants you to survive quarantine

According to Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, there are four workouts you must do daily to survive the quarantine

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Season ticket renewal extended

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, the Utah athletic department is extending the deadline to renew season tickets for football

Ryan Kostecka

MG Video: Update on Utah's men's golf team

Utah men's golf coach Garrett Clegg provides on update on his team and the status of the men's golf program as a whole

Ryan Kostecka

VB: Three Utes to represent Team USA

Dani Drews, Kenzie Koerber and Phoebe Grace were all selected to represent U.S. Volleyball after being chosen for multiple Collegiate National Teams

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Brynna Maxwell shoots her way into the record books

Freshman Brynna Maxwell capped off her inaugural season by leading the Pac-12 in three-pointers made, while leading the Utes in scoring

Ryan Kostecka

A message from Utah AD Mark Harlan

With COVID-19 spreading throughout the country and world, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan has a message for all Utes fans

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Utah suspends spring practice

The final Utah sports domino fell on when the University announced that spring football practices would be canceled until further notice

Ryan Kostecka

Spring sports are over

Announced by the Pac-12 on Saturday afternoon, all spring sports have been canceled to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus

Ryan Kostecka