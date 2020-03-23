Ski Video: Utah's season ends with question marks

It's one thing to be one of the best teams in the country and not get the chance to compete for a national championship.

It's quite another to be halfway through the NCAA Championships and holding a comfortable lead before it gets ripped away from you.

That's what happened to the Utah ski team two weeks ago when after the opening two days of competition, the Utes found themselves with a secure grip in first place with 293 points. Denver (261) and Middlebury (216) rounded out the podium through the first two days.

But due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, the NCAA canceled the remainder of the championships — leaving Utah the inability to defend its crown after winning last season.

With that being said, the Utah Ski Team posted a recap video to its Twitter account to commemorate its season and run at the NCAA Championships.