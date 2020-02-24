AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

SB: Utah finishes strong with victory over Cal-State Fullerton

Ryan Kostecka

It was quite a way for a team to wrap up an out-of-state tournament.

Entering Sunday, the Utes were undefeated at the Mary Nutter Classic and looking good on improving on that after they lead 6-0 after two innings against Cal-State Fullerton in their final game of the tournament.

About an hour later and Utah found itself trailing 7-6, with its undefeated hopes dwindling.

That's when the seventh inning happened, and with it came a lot of drama that eventually went Utah's way. The Utes not only scored two runs in the seventh, a brilliant unassisted double play led to an 8-7 victory over the Titans to finish the Classic 3-0.

Utah loaded the bases in the top of the seventh after Madi Jacobus walked, Alyssa Barrera singled and Ellessa Bonstrom walked. 

After an out, Destiny Quiles got an RBI when her fielder's choice groundball tied the game. Then up stepped Katie Faulk, who delivered on a 1-1 pitch with a single to left field for the what proved to be the game-winning RBI.

The bottom of the seventh was also full of drama when Cal-State Fullerton got its leadoff hitter on base. The Titans seemed poise to win the game when the next batter hit a line drive that had extra bases written all over it, but Alyssa Palacios not only snared the hit for an out, she doubled off the runner at first by diving back to the bag and securing the win.

The second inning was a big one for the Utes. Faulk has a two-RBI single while Jacobus added a bases-clearing double for the early lead. But Fullerton began picking away at the lead, scoring solo runs in the second and third inning before erupting for five runs in the sixth.

Jacobus and Faulk each finished with three RBI's in the game, while Barerra, Bonstrom and Faulk each had multiple hits.

Sydney Sandez threw the complete game, earning the win and upping her record to 8-2 on the season. She gave up 13 hits with two walks and two strikeouts in the victory.

Utah returns to action with a double-header against the University of San Diego on Monday before returning home.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WBB: Utes upset No. 21 Arizona State on Senior Day

Team effort and hot-shooting from beyond the arc gives Utah a much-needed win over nationally-ranked opponent

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah finds its stroke in big-time victory

A hot-shooting game finally found the Utes as they buried 10 three-pointers in their 79-65 win over visiting USC

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Livestream of Utah vs. USC

The Utes enter Sunday's context in search of a big win while the Trojans are still battling for one of the top four seeds for upcoming Pac-12 Tournament

Ryan Kostecka

BSB: Utah falls to Missouri in pitcher's duel

Playing in the Kleberg Bank College Classic, the Utes fall 3-2 in a pitcher's duel

Ryan Kostecka

BSB: Utah prevails in extra innings against Corpus Christi

Chase Fernlund's RBI single in the top of the 11th inning proved to be the difference in Utah picking up a 2-1 victory over Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Friday

Ryan Kostecka

SB: Utes pick up two wins at Mary Nutter Classic

Utah took down Long Beach State 4-0 in the opener before rallying for a 12-6 victory over UC Riverside

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Rally comes up short in loss to No. 11 Arizona

After trailing by as much as 17 in the second half, Utah was able to cut the lead to 7 midway through the 4th before falling short in the end

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah's offensive struggles continue at home

It wasn't pretty for the Utes on offense, as another subpar shooting night led to a 69-58 loss to UCLA

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah vs. UCLA — Livestream

Utah returns home for a big-time matchup with UCLA on Thursday at the Jon M Huntsman Center. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MST in a Pac-12 After Dark special

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah putting in work during the offseason

With spring practice right around the corner, the Utes are already hard at work trying to learn from last season's mistakes

Ryan Kostecka