The Red Rocks post a Season-High of 198.575 at Senior Night

It was an emotional evening at the Jon M. Huntsman Center last night, beginning with the send-off for the four seniors competing in the arena for the last time, including Alexia Burch, Cammy Hall, Adrienne Randall and Sydney Soloski.

Fired up from the farewells, the Utes all but erased last week's loss to Arizona. By breaking a school bar’s record and receiving three perfect 10's, they posted a season-high of 198.57 to cap off the night and win over Minnesota’s 197.850.

Beginning with the first rotation, the senior sentiment carried through on vault, highlighted by senior Cammy Hall, 9.925. Her reaction is everything.

With a final combined score of Utah 49.375, the Red Rocks were tied with the Gophers after the first rotation.

But it was during the second rotation on bars the Red Rocks made their case for being on the podium during nationals. Amelie Morgan led off the rotation, showing her signature consistency by performing a beautiful Bhardwaj and keeping exquisite form throughout, scoring a 9.875. Freshman Grace McCallum was next up, and though she had some leg separation, she scored a 9.975.

Freshman Sage Thompson was fifth up, and she floated through her exquisite routine, never losing form. With a precise in-bar Geinger and a stuck double layout dismount, she scored a 10.

Rarely do we see another gymnast follow a perfect 10 on the same apparatus with another perfect score, but if anybody was up for it, it was sophomore Maile O'Keefe, who sailed through her routine, never missing a beat, notching a 10. The 2021 Pac 12 gymnast of the year made her case for the same honor this season and with the final two 10s, the Utes set a new school bar record of 49.700, held since 1993.

With McCallum posting a 9.95 in the second spot on beam, the Red Rocks proved why they are ranked No. 4 in the nation. With two 10's, McCallum’s score and the return of freshman Kara Eaker, Utah was on fire with their highlight reel.

Eaker returned to the competition for the first time since the season opener, jumping into the lineup. Starting with her signature layout step out, she proved why she’s often the gold standard on beam and one of the best in the NCAA, posting a 9.90.

Their routine's highlight reel was capped off with another routine by O'Keefe, her balance beam gorgeous and floaty as usual, with even more control than normal. With a Cat leap side aerial to full stuck dismount, she received another 10.

The floor was the Ute’s closing event, and they continued to light the floor on fire, beginning with junior Abby Paulson’s 9.875. The momentum grew with junior Jaedyn Rucker notching a 9.90 and sophomore Jaylene Gilstrap and McCallum scoring a 9.925. The rotation was capped off with Sydney Solosk’si crowd-pleasing floor routine. The Huntsman crowd was waiting for a 10 but had to settle for a 9.975.

Final standings:

All Around: Ona Loper, Grace McCallum 39.675

Vault: Mya Hooten, 9.975

Bars: Maile O’Keefe, Sage Thompson 10.000

Beam: Maile O’Keefe, 10.000

Floor: Sydney Soloski, 9.975

