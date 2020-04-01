T&F Video: Utah to move to online competition

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented moves.

Utah's track and field team is now leading the charge in different ways of competition, becoming the first NCAA team to convert to complete virtual competition.

What this means and how it will be done is still up for more determination, with more details expected to be releases. It does appear that this decision has gained plenty of support from the athletes.

According to distance runner Bella Williams, this sort of decision will allow her to train whenever and wherever she wants, regardless of weather.

More details will be provided as they come out.

Video courtesy of Utah T & F Twitter