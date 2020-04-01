AllUtes
T&F Video: Utah to move to online competition

Ryan Kostecka

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented moves.

Utah's track and field team is now leading the charge in different ways of competition, becoming the first NCAA team to convert to complete virtual competition.

What this means and how it will be done is still up for more determination, with more details expected to be releases. It does appear that this decision has gained plenty of support from the athletes.

According to distance runner Bella Williams, this sort of decision will allow her to train whenever and wherever she wants, regardless of weather. 

More details will be provided as they come out.

Video courtesy of Utah T&F Twitter

WBB Video: Happy April Fools Day

In a time when the world could use more laughs, the Utah women's basketball team spent the whole season treating it like "April Fools Day"

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 extends suspension of athletics-related activities

It just keeps getting worse as the Pac-12 announced that all spring sports and activities are suspended to a later date — football now in jeopardy

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Former Utah Ute Terrell Burgess discusses NFL prep

Originally from San Marcos, former Utah safety Terrell Burgess discusses his NFL preparation with KUSI sports reporter Maddison Sinclair

Ryan Kostecka

NCAA grants extra-year of eligibility to all spring-sport athletes

With COVID-19 taking away so much in this world, the NCAA announced on Monday, March 30 that all spring-sport athletes would be given an extra year of eligibility

Ryan Kostecka

Video: NCAA grants extra year of eligibility

Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg breaks down the NCAA's decision to grant an extra year of eligibility to all spring-sport athletes

Ryan Kostecka

Part 1 Video: Utah AD Mark Harlan speaks on KUTV

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan sits down with KUTV's David James to discuss what the loss of the NCAA Tournament means, among other topics

Ryan Kostecka

Video: University of Utah will overcome

In this trying time in all of our lives, the University of Utah released a video on its official twitter account about how we will all overcome this unprecedented time

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Coming soon is the Ken Garff Performance Zone

Construction has officially began on the new Ken Garff Performance Zone, which will be placed at the south end of Rice-Eccles Stadium

Ryan Kostecka

Robert "Bob" Garff passes away due to COVID-19 pandemic

Generous Utah donator Robert Garff passed away on Sunday, March 29 due to complications of the COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Kostecka

WBB Video: Utah brings the laughter with bloopers

Everyone could use a good laugh right now. ... And the Utah women's basketball team has us all covered

Ryan Kostecka