Gym Video: Home workout with Sydney Soloski

These are unprecedented times.

COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, has essentially shut down a normal day-to-day life for people. Everything we took granted for, such as going to the gym and getting a workout in, is now in complete shutdown mode.

With that being said, getting a workout in and releasing those endorphins is very important for all of us to keep from going stir crazy.

Well, Utah gymnastics junior and 2018 All-American Sydney Soloski is here to help. She posted a video on social media on April 1 detailing a great no-equipment, at-home workout to help out with all the stress.

Video courtesy of Sydney Soloski Twitter