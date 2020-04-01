As the news began to trickle out that Robert "Bob" Garff passed away, many of Utah's most influential figures began to reach out via social media to offer the condolences. Garff, 77, passed away due to complications of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, on Sunday, March 29.

“Bob Garff was a man who cherished his family and was a role model for this community. What a blessing it has been to get to know him, Kathi and their family over the last few years. I will remember most his wisdom and his sense of humor, both of which were present in every conversation we had. His love for the University of Utah was profound and demonstrated through his volunteerism and philanthropy. Bob LOVED the student-athletes and their mission with great passion. We always talked about their academic achievements before their competitive success. My sincere condolences go to the Garff family on behalf of more than 550 student-athletes, coaches and staff of Utah Athletics. He will be missed by so many, but his impact will never be forgotten,” Utah athletic director Mark Harlan wrote in a statement.

Garff, who served as chairman of the Ken Garff Automative Group, graduated from the University in 1966.

While having a successful career as a businessman, he and his family donated $17.5 million to the Utah athletic program last year. The donation was to fund a Rice-Eccles Stadium expansion for the south end zone — which has been appropriately names the Ken Garff Performance Zone.

“We are extremely saddened to hear of Bob Garff’s passing. He had a profound impact on the University of Utah and cared deeply for our student-athletes. He will be greatly missed. Sending all my love to Kathi and the entire Garff family at this time,” said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Others who reached out via Twitter were Utah president Ruth Watkins and Utah state senator Mitt Romney, the latter of whom was appointed by Garff as the as the 2002 Olympic Winter Games' CEO.

Lastly, the passing of Garff proved that rivalries only go so far.

BYU, arguably Utah's most heated and heated rival, reach out via its official Twitter account to express condolences and offer love and support for the family.

"The BYU Athletics family mourns the loss of our friend Bob Garff. His support and generosity has blessed our lives for many years. We will miss his goodness. We will pray for his family, especially Kathi. May the Lord bless and comfort you," said the Twitter account.