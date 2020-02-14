AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

SB Video: Highlights of Kajikawa Classic

Ryan Kostecka

As far as season openers go, it doesn't get much better than what Utah did down in the desert. After leaving the snow-capped mountains for the sunshine, the Utes opened up at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona.

After being picked last in the Pac-12 preseason poll, the Utes respond with a dominating 5-0 weekend, including a victory over No. 12 Northwestern in the first game of the year.

The Utes go even further south this weekend when they take part in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, beginning Thursday night against Ole Miss

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FB Video: Utah puts in the offseason training

After a disappointing end to the season. Utah got right back to work on the gridiron to make sure last season's mistakes don't happen again.

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Maxwell named Pac-12 freshman of the week

For the first time in her career, Utah's Brynna Maxwell was named Pac-12 freshman of the week after a dominating weekend in Washington

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Branden Carlson highlights

Branden Carlson was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week following a 15-points, 10-rebound, 8-block game against Stanford last Thursday

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Utah WBB's Maxwell celebrates her homecoming in a big way

Freshman Brynna Maxwell — the Utes' leading scorer — returned to Seattle and led Utah to a 74-65 win over Washington after scoring a game-high 16 points

Ryan Kostecka

Carlson named Pac-12 freshman of the week

After a weekend sweep of the Bay Area schools, Carlson earns a Pac-12 accolade after the big week

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Maxwell leads Utah to victory over Washington State

Highest output on offense in three weeks leads the Utes to a weekend sweep over the Washington schools

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Utah MBB highlights vs. Cal

Led by Timmy Allen's game-high 21 points, Utah earns the weekend sweep with a 60-45 victory over Cal

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah gets defensive in win over Cal

After beating Stanford on Thursday, the Utes took down Cal 60-45 on Saturday night to earn the weekend sweep

Ryan Kostecka

Utah softball begins season with back-to-back victories

The Utes began their season at the Kajikawa Classic with wins over No. 14 Northwestern and Western Michigan

Ryan Kostecka

Utes lead wire-to-wire in win over Washington

Maxwell and Gylten combine to lead Utah to victory, breaking three-game losing streak

Ryan Kostecka