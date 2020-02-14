SB Video: Highlights of Kajikawa Classic

As far as season openers go, it doesn't get much better than what Utah did down in the desert. After leaving the snow-capped mountains for the sunshine, the Utes opened up at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona.

After being picked last in the Pac-12 preseason poll, the Utes respond with a dominating 5-0 weekend, including a victory over No. 12 Northwestern in the first game of the year.

The Utes go even further south this weekend when they take part in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, beginning Thursday night against Ole Miss