AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Utah showing support for George Floyd and #BLM

Ryan Kostecka

Our country is in trouble, and there's no other way to put it.

The racial injustice that has recently occurred with the senseless death of George Floyd following the COVID-19 pandemic has everyone in the nation either out protesting, rioting and looting or on the edge of their seats at home taking it all in.

The University of Utah has joined multiple colleges throughout the country in not remaining silent on the subject. Rather, they've expressed their concern and support, and have come together as a family to deliver one message.

The Pac-12 conference also released a joint statement from not only the conference, but also the athletic directors.

Mark Harlan, Utah's athletic director, has also commented on the topic, tweeting "SLC is not immune to the hopelessness & fear of the underrepresented communities. As a leader, I need to do more, everyday, to be more aware & act on their behalf.I strongly urge all to protest peacefully & avoid the violence we are seeing. Causing more pain is not the path."

Joining Harlan in releasing statements was Utah mens head basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak and Utah womens head basketball coach Lynne Roberts.

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham, arguably the most well-known public figure from the University, also got in on the movement by tweeting out his support.

Nobody knows how this will end or what the next steps in society will be. But what can be made sure is that Utah will be a part of the positive change moving forward.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Isaac Vaha Highlights

Isaac Vaha is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'7'', 230-pound prospect is a three-star recruit and has the potential to be a game-changer at the next level

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Jeffrey Bassa Highlights

Jeffrey Bassa is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'1'', 198-pound prospect is a three-star recruit and could potentially take Utah's defense to the next level

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Cam'Ron Valdez Highlights

Cam'Ron Valdez is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 5'10'', 187-pound prospect is a three-star running back and fits the perfect mold of former Utah ball-carriers

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes prospect Will Latu set to decide on June 21

Stud athlete Will Latu will make his college decision on June 21, deciding between in-state Washington and not-so-darkhorse Utah. The 6'2'', 221-pound prospect is a four-star recruit and blessed with lots of potential at the college level and beyond

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Robert Regan Highlights

Robert Regan Jr. is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'0'', 186-pound prospect is a three-star recruit and could be Utah's next star in the secondary

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Velltray Jefferson Highlights

Velltray Jefferson is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'4'', 230-pound prospect is a three-star recruit and blessed with lots of potential at the college level and beyond

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Viliami Pouha Highlights

Viliami Pouha is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'2'', 230-pound prospect is a three-star defensive end and one of the top defensive players in the state of Utah

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 to allow voluntary in-person athletic workouts

The return of college athletics took another step forward when the Pac-12 announced that voluntary in-person athletic workouts were now acceptable, set to being on June 15.

Ryan Kostecka

Utah celebrates Memorial Day with the right mindset

Every year, Memorial Day comes on a Monday towards the end of May. While it's typically filled with BBQ's, drinks, friends and laughter, this year brought us all something different

Ryan Kostecka

Evolution of the G.O.A.T. — and who gets those honors for Utah athletics

Utah has a proud athletic history, touting multiple No. 1 overall picks and some of the best athletes to play professional and college sports — but which ones stand above the rest?

Ryan Kostecka