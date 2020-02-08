AllUtes
Utah softball begins season with back-to-back victories

Ryan Kostecka

The 2020 season began in a big way for the Utah softball team.

Traveling to Tempe, Arizona to take part in the Kajikawa Classic, the Utes faced No. 14 Northwestern and Western Michigan on opening day. After a drama-filled first game in which a late three-run blast won it for the Utes, Utah laid the smackdown on Western Michigan in the finale.

Game 1: UTAH 3 — No. 14 Northwestern 2

When Ellessa Bonstrom walked to the plate in the top of the sixth inning on Friday, she found herself in a great spot. Trailing 1-0 but with runners on first and second and one out, Bonstrom wasted no time in making an impact. 

On the first pitch she saw, the sophomore hit an opposite field homerun to give Utah a 3-1 lead eventually leading to a 3-2 upset victory over the top-15 team.

Freshman Mary Beth Feldman picked up her first career win in her first career start, outdueling the reigning national freshman of the year in Northwestern's  Danielle Williams. Feldman finished the game by hurling 5.1 innings with five strikeouts and one earned run.

Northwestern got one run back in the bottom half of the sixth, and was poised for more before Syndey Sandez, in replacement of Feldman, struck out the final two batters of the frame.

BreOnna Castaenda went 2-for-2 with two doubles to help pace the Utes offense while Madi Jacobus added a double in the sixth inning for her first collegiate hit.

Game 2: UTAH 12 — Western Michigan 2

The Utes wasted very little time in getting started against Western Michigan, dropping three runs in the second and eight runs in the third to blow the game open.

Offensively, Utah finished with 10 hits, all coming from eight different players. 

Bonstrom, a three-run blast, and Jacobus each finished with three RBI's, capping off a sensational opening day. Julia Nosking also went 2-for-2 with two RBI's, the only Ute to log two hits in the game.

Sandez, just hours after picking up the save, got the victory by throwing 4.0 innings and giving one hit and two runs (none earned) with three strikeouts. Halle Morris threw a scoreless fifth inning to close the game out.

Utah returns to action today with a solo game against Portland State. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

