SB: Utah recovers with victory over Colorado State

You never know how a team will respond to adversity — or its first loss of the season — until they suit up the next time.

For the first time all season, the Utah softball team was presented with that opportunity on Saturday when they faced off with Colorado State on the third day of the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.

The Utes responded like a winning team, taking down Colorado State 3-0. With the win, Utah now stands at 7-2 on the season, with its only two losses coming on Friday against a pair of top-15 teams.

UTAH 3 – Colorado State 0

It was a dominant pitching performance by Mary Beth Feldman and Halle Morris, who combined for the complete game shutout.

Feldman got the start and the win, throwing 4.0 innings, giving up three hits, with two strikeouts and one walk. Morris Earned her second save of the season with a dominating performance over her 3.0 innings, giving up no hits and no walks with one strikeout, while facing the minimum amount of batters.

Offensively, it was the Katie Faulk show.

The catcher went 2-for-2 from the plate with two RBI's and two runs scored.

Her single in the second inning scored BreOnna Castaneda, who reached base on a walk before stealing second to get herself into scoring position. Faulk, who got to third base on her hit following a throwing error, came around to score Julia Noskin's single for the early 2-0 lead.

Faulk later completed the scoring in the fourth inning with a solo homerun, her first of the season.

Utah returns to action on Sunday for the final day of competition when it plays the Mexica National Team. First pitch is scheduled for 10:30 am MST