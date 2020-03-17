Spring sports are over

That's all she wrote, folks.

The Pac-12 announced on Saturday afternoon that all spring sports have been canceled for the remainder of the academic year to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

This announcement comes on the heels of the conference's announcement on Thursday that canceled the remainder of the men's basketball conference tournament. That also included the cancellation of all sports competitions and conference championships for the upcoming spring season.

The NCAA is currently looking into allowing seniors of spring sports the ability to return next season with no penalty — a decision should come within the coming months once things begin to slow down.