AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Spring sports are over

Courtesy of Utah Softball Twitter

Ryan Kostecka

That's all she wrote, folks.

The Pac-12 announced on Saturday afternoon that all spring sports have been canceled for the remainder of the academic year to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

This announcement comes on the heels of the conference's announcement on Thursday that canceled the remainder of the men's basketball conference tournament. That also included the cancellation of all sports competitions and conference championships for the upcoming spring season.

The NCAA is currently looking into allowing seniors of spring sports the ability to return next season with no penalty — a decision should come within the coming months once things begin to slow down.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FB: Utah suspends spring practice

The final Utah sports domino fell on when the University announced that spring football practices would be canceled until further notice

Ryan Kostecka

Who's affected by Utah's suspension of sports?

Utah followed suit with the rest of the nation and suspended activities immediately, which leaves 14 sports not knowing what their futures hold

Ryan Kostecka

COVID-19 causes widespread panic; hurts Utah in sports

The NCAA announced the suspension of spring sports due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Livestream: Utah vs. Oregon State – First round of Pac-12 Tournament

No. 9 Utah faces off with No. 8 Oregon State in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Timmy Allen receives all-Pac-12 honors

The sophomore forward continued his upwards trajectory by being named to the all-Pac-12 second-team

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Hear Both Gach postgame after win over Colorado

After dropping a career-high 28 points in leading Utah to a 74-72 overtime win over Colorado, watch what Both Gach told the Pac-12 Network following the game

Ryan Kostecka

BSB: Utah clinches series with big victory over Minnesota

Offense comes alive in a big way as Utah wins the series against Minnesota following its 17-11 victory on Sunday.

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Both Gach named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Gach's career-high 28 points lead the Utes to a comeback victory over Colorado in overtime on Saturday

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: No. 9 Utah to face No. 8 Oregon State in Pac-12 Tournament opener

The Utes and Beavers split the season series 1-1, with Utah winning 81-69 at home and Oregon State winning 70-51 a few weeks ago

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Highlights vs. Colorado

Both Gach's career-high 28 points led Utah to a come from behind victory over Colorado in the regular season finals

Ryan Kostecka