Video: How to stay active at home

Courtesy of Ryan Kostecka

Ryan Kostecka

It's no shock that the global pandemic COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, is shutting down much of the world, let alone the University of Utah.

With gyms closed and most states implementing some form of "social distancing" — standing a minimum of 6 feet away from one another — getting your workout in has become a massive challenge unless you have a gym for yourself.

But what happens when you don't have a home gym. ... What is there to do in a time like this?

The University of Utah's Campus Rec Twitter account has got you covered.

They posted a video today documenting a home workout that's available for anyone to do. Give it a watch below and see if you[re up for the task

Comments

