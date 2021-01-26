Utah Volleyball Looks Impressive, Again, In Victory Over Arizona

Led by another impressive performances by All-Americans Dani Drews and Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres, Utah cruised to another straight-set victory over Arizona on Sunday afternoon to improve to 2-0 on the season

The way the Pac-12 volleyball season is set up, teams will play each in back-to-back games over a three-day period.

While this may be seen as an advantage if you win the first meeting, there is definitely a flip side. Winning the first set, especially handily, could allow a team to maybe not focus, prepare or play as hard when they meet two days later — and that could lead to a loss.

Well, it appears Utah head coach Beth Launiere doesn't have to worry about her team ever being overconfident.

After dispatching Arizona rather easily last Friday, the Utes made even quicker work of the Wildcats on Sunday afternoon, winning 3-0 (25-13. 25-13, 25-16) again.

Much like the second and third sets last Friday, the Utes dominated from start to finish in this one. They finished the match with an impressive performance by hitting .368, led by Dani Drews' match-high 13 kills. Madelyn Robinson added nine kills while Kenzie Koerber and Phoebe Grace each chipped in five.

Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres finished with a match-high 28 assists, spreading the ball around to her teammates evenly and allowing them to attack one-on-one.

Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres, Utah Volleyball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

The Utes used huge runs in both the first and second sets to take the early 2-0 lead. After leading just 8-7 in the opening set, Utah scored eight consecutive points as part of a larger 17-6 run. Something similar happened in the second when after leading by one, Utah responded with a 9-2 run to take control and get the win.

Utah returns to action on Friday when it travels to the Bay Area to face Cal, who was swept by No. 22 UCLA over the weekend. First serve is set for 7 p.m. MT

