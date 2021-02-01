Utah Volleyball Stays Perfect On The Year With Sweep Of Cal

In a very business-like approach to the game, No. 8 Utah went on the road for the first time this season and swept Cal. The Utes put the finishing touches on the Golden Bears with a 3-0 victory on Sunday, led by Dani Drews and Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres

Prior to heading out onto the road for the first time this season, Utah head coach Beth Launiere had no idea what it would be like.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, road trips are vastly different now. There are many logistics that need to be worked out ahead of time, and even then you can't plan for everything.

"This is our first time on the road and while we think we know what to expect, we really have no idea," Launiere said earlier last week. "Having to sit on the bus every other seat or every other row, does the hotel have a room that can fit us all in for a team prep or will we have to do it multiple times in small groups? There are so many questions that will be answered for us."

Well one question has been answered and that's how the Utes would do with being on the road. Two days after taking down Cal 3-1, the Utes made even quicker work of the Golden Bears on Sunday, winning 3-0 (25-10, 25-16, 28-26) to stay undefeated at 4-0 in the season.

While reigning All-Americans Dani Drews, Kenzie Koerber and Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres have been sensational to the start the season, it was a more unheralded player who helped the Utes get off to a great start on Sunday.

Tied at 1 in the opening set, Megan Yett set the tone with four service aces as part of an 11-0 run. Utah never looked back and took the first set 25-10 in their most dominant performance of the season.

The second set proved to be very similar to the opener, with the Utes using a run to break the set open. This time Utah found itself trailing 9-8 before a 5-0 run made it 13-9 and the Utes never looked back.

Looking for some action, the third set proved to be the most exciting as Utah won a thriller in extra points. Utah led 24-21 late but Cal rattled four in a row to make it 25-all. After the Golden Bears reclaimed the lead, the Utes finished off the match with three consecutive points for the win.

Utah Volleyball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Drews led the Utes with 15 kills while Ka'aha'aina-Torres finished with 34 assists. Koerber finished with nine kills, six digs and three blocks in a phenomenal all-around effort.

The offensive attack was relentless as the Utes hit .391 with just nine errors.

Utah will stay on the road when they travel to face Arizona State in a two-game series, set to begin on Friday. First serve will be at 3 p.m. and air on the Pac-12 Networks.

Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka