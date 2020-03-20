The Utes' volleyball season my be long over, but that doesn't mean some of the girls have stopped playing.

Coming this summer, Utah volleyball will be well represented when within the U.S. Volleyball ranks as three players were chosen to compete on Collegiate National Teams.

Dani Drews, Kenzie Koerber and Phoebe Grace were all selected after the rigorous tryout process. Drews and Koerber will represent the U.S. Collegiate National Team – Gold while Grace will be on the U.S. Collegiate National Team – Anaheim.

Drews and Koerber are two of the 28 members on the team, who will train July 5-12, where they will face off with top-tier competition. They will compete with and against the U.S. Women's National Team as it makes final preparations for the upcoming preliminary scheduled Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

This Drews' third time making the team and Koerber's second.

For Grace, this is his first time making the team. Her squad will be doing the exact same thing, competing with and against the U.S. Women's National Team — but her dates are set for June 21-27.

All three players are expected to be back next season for the Utes and play vital roles as the team looks to improve on its regional semifinal finish at the NCAA Tournament this past season.