AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

VB: Three Utes to represent U.S. Volleyball

Courtesy of Utah Athletics Website

Ryan Kostecka

The Utes' volleyball season my be long over, but that doesn't mean some of the girls have stopped playing. 

Coming this summer, Utah volleyball will be well represented when within the U.S. Volleyball ranks as three players were chosen to compete on Collegiate National Teams.

Dani Drews, Kenzie Koerber and Phoebe Grace were all selected after the rigorous tryout process. Drews and Koerber will represent the U.S. Collegiate National Team – Gold while Grace will be on the U.S. Collegiate National Team – Anaheim.

Drews and Koerber are two of the 28 members on the team, who will train July 5-12, where they will face off with top-tier competition. They will compete with and against the U.S. Women's National Team as it makes final preparations for the upcoming preliminary scheduled Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

This Drews' third time making the team and Koerber's second.

For Grace, this is his first time making the team. Her squad will be doing the exact same thing, competing with and against the U.S. Women's National Team — but her dates are set for June 21-27.

All three players are expected to be back next season for the Utes and play vital roles as the team looks to improve on its regional semifinal finish at the NCAA Tournament this past season. 

 

 

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WBB: Brynna Maxwell shoots her way into the record books

Freshman Brynna Maxwell capped off her inaugural season by leading the Pac-12 in three-pointers made, while leading the Utes in scoring

Ryan Kostecka

A message from Utah AD Mark Harlan

With COVID-19 spreading throughout the country and world, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan has a message for all Utes fans

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Utah suspends spring practice

The final Utah sports domino fell on when the University announced that spring football practices would be canceled until further notice

Ryan Kostecka

Spring sports are over

Announced by the Pac-12 on Saturday afternoon, all spring sports have been canceled to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus

Ryan Kostecka

Who's affected by Utah's suspension of sports?

Utah followed suit with the rest of the nation and suspended activities immediately, which leaves 14 sports not knowing what their futures hold

Ryan Kostecka

COVID-19 causes widespread panic; hurts Utah in sports

The NCAA announced the suspension of spring sports due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Livestream: Utah vs. Oregon State – First round of Pac-12 Tournament

No. 9 Utah faces off with No. 8 Oregon State in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Timmy Allen receives all-Pac-12 honors

The sophomore forward continued his upwards trajectory by being named to the all-Pac-12 second-team

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Hear Both Gach postgame after win over Colorado

After dropping a career-high 28 points in leading Utah to a 74-72 overtime win over Colorado, watch what Both Gach told the Pac-12 Network following the game

Ryan Kostecka

BSB: Utah clinches series with big victory over Minnesota

Offense comes alive in a big way as Utah wins the series against Minnesota following its 17-11 victory on Sunday.

Ryan Kostecka