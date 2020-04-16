AllUtes
Video: Dr. Fauci believes sports can resume in the summer

Ryan Kostecka

There might finally be hope at the end of the tunnel, and it's coming from one of the worldwide leaders in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, believes that sports could be returning this summer, but only under certain conditions to begin with.

Fauci, one of the leading figures in the fight against the coronavirus, told Snapchat’s Peter Hamby he believes sports can return this summer. But in order to do so, there are some restrictions that must be put into place if it's going to happen.

According to Fauci, fans will not be in attendance for those games and the players will be housed in hotels were they are tested every week to make sure they're healthy.

"There's a way of doing that," Fauci said. "Nobody comes to the stadium. Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. Have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family and just let them play the season out."

Most of American's professional sports leagues, including the NBA, NHL and MLB, have all discussed certain options as to holding their games in a remote location in order to return sooner rather than later. While this opportunity is definitely on the table, all of the leagues have pointed out that their talks are just primarily and they won't do anything until they get the all clear from the government and World Health Organization.

FB Video: Football may be coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium — but it's not what you may think

The sports world is in dire need of some action, but with the college football season still in jeopardy, what does that mean for Utah fans? Well they may not able to watch the Utes but there's a contingency plan to bring another team to Rice-Eccles Stadium

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson still underrated despite being a star for the Utes

Utah's defense was among the best in the country last year, and for good reason considering 6, if not 7, players could be taken in the upcoming NFL draft. But best among them is cornerback Jaylon Johnson, a player still underrated in my opinion

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson continues to see his NFL draft stock rise

The NFL draft may be just over a week away but Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson continues to see his draft stork rise despite his inability to shine in front of NFL GM's and scouts

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Upcoming NFL draft will be a welcome distraction

For the past month, we've lived in a society where sports have been nonexistent. But come April 23 a sense of normalcy will return, although in just the slightest of manners, when the NFL draft begins virtually.

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Does 2020 class set a record for most Utes drafted into the NFL?

Back in 2017, and headlined by No. 20 overall pick Garett Bolles, Utah had a record eight Utes taken in the NFL draft. The 2020 class, headlined by CB Jaylon Johnson, is just as talented and could potentially break that 2017 record

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Judge reduces bail for ex-Utah WR charged with rape, sexual assault of women

According to reports, a judge has significantly reduced the amount of bail for Terrell Perriman, the former University of Utah football player charged with raping a teen girl and sexually assaulting two other women.

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: SI All-American's John Garcia breaks down Peter Costelli commitment to Utah Utes

According to Sports Illustrated All-American director John Garcia, Mission Viejo HS Peter Costelli's commitment to Utah was a huge one for the Utes. Costelli is widely regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation and could have massive impact on Utah's future

Ryan Kostecka

Video: NBA looking at a 25-day window in order to return to action

Before we can see the NBA resume for the final part of its season, there must be a 25-day window — eleven days of individual workouts followed by a two-week training camp — that takes place first so the athletes can get back into the competitive landscape.

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: What are the logistics for the upcoming NFL draft?

With the COVID-19 pandemic changing life, the 2020 draft is to be held under special circumstances in a drastically different format. From basements to home offices throughout the country, the NFL draft will be done virtually for the first time ever

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Is former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson a first round pick?

Jaylon Johnson was widely considered a second-third round draft pick and most likely the fifth or sixth cornerback chosen in the upcoming NFL draft. But now, Johnson is flirting with the first round, the first Utah DB to be taken in the first round since 1971.

Ryan Kostecka