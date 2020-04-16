Video: Dr. Fauci believes sports can resume in the summer

There might finally be hope at the end of the tunnel, and it's coming from one of the worldwide leaders in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, believes that sports could be returning this summer, but only under certain conditions to begin with.

Fauci, one of the leading figures in the fight against the coronavirus, told Snapchat’s Peter Hamby he believes sports can return this summer. But in order to do so, there are some restrictions that must be put into place if it's going to happen.

According to Fauci, fans will not be in attendance for those games and the players will be housed in hotels were they are tested every week to make sure they're healthy.

"There's a way of doing that," Fauci said. "Nobody comes to the stadium. Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. Have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family and just let them play the season out."

Most of American's professional sports leagues, including the NBA, NHL and MLB, have all discussed certain options as to holding their games in a remote location in order to return sooner rather than later. While this opportunity is definitely on the table, all of the leagues have pointed out that their talks are just primarily and they won't do anything until they get the all clear from the government and World Health Organization.